TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
TUPPERWARE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation - TUP

05/22/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP).

On February 24, 2020, the Company disclosed that its 10-K report would not be filed timely due to an ongoing investigation into accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business resulting in an expected full-year 2019 negative impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis in the range of $19-21 million, expected total impairments of approximately $31 million, and total pretax impact for 2019 of approximately $50-52 million, among other negative effects. Then, on March 12, 2020, the Company filed its 10-K confirming a host of negative results, and that its investigation had identified certain activities of “operational risk” potentially involving fraud, unauthorized activities or other types of errors or breaches.

The Company and certain of its executives have been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tupperware’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tupperware’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tupperware shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tup/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 364 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,90 $
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Spread / Highest target -4,29%
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
Cassandra Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Angel R. Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-64.69%148
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.94%57 417
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-11.70%8 131
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-16.43%7 533
GROUPE SEB-17.37%6 091
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-33.06%5 454
