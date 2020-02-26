Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TUPPERWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware Brands Corporation - TUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 30, 2019 through February 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tupperware and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tup/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 27, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Tupperware and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2020, the Company disclosed that its 10-K report would not be filed timely due to an ongoing investigation into accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business resulting in an expected full-year 2019 negative impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis in the range of $19-21 million, expected total impairments of approximately $31 million, and total pretax impact for 2019 of approximately $50-52 million, among other negative effects.

On this news, the price of Tupperware’s shares plummeted over 45%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

The case is Bertrim v. Tupperware Brands Corporation, et al, 20cv1798.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
08:18pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
07:31pTUPPERWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:27pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware ..
PR
05:53pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04:28pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04:22pTUPPERWARE BRANDS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Act..
BU
04:17pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03:10p(TUP) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tupperwar..
PR
01:04pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
01:04pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 868 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 46,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00  $
Last Close Price 3,22  $
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. O'Leary Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
Cassandra Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Angel R. Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-63.75%152
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.0.80%53 840
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.1.54%8 724
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.08%8 206
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-11.39%7 211
ELECTROLUX AB-11.05%6 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group