08/24 07:32:29 pm
34.13 USD   +0.89%
06:57pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Mercedes Receives More Than She Imagined
PU
06:52pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Amy On Creating The Life She Wants
PU
06:37pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Sherida’s Instilled Drive
PU
Tupperware Brands : Amy On Creating The Life She Wants

08/24/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

I got started with Tupperware after seeing a Tupperware expo at a home and garden show. I knew the person running the expo, and she invited me to a party-right away, I said yes.

After the party, she asked me to go to a meeting with her, which is where I met her Business Leader, Pam Clift. She shared what Tupperware could do for me, and my family, and right there, I decided I wanted to jump in on that opportunity.

I have a daughter who's involved in dance and with Tupperware, I can sell around her schedule. I also love to be involved in my kids' lives, so during the school year, I help out in their classroom. If I had a traditional, full-time job, I wouldn't be able to do that.

One of the other things I love about Tupperware is the Confident Start Program for new Consultants. Anyone who comes onto my team, my goal is to get their kit paid off in their first thirty days. That was my goal when I started, so I try to help my team achieve that as well. I also want to get them excited about the different things they can earn, such as the cookware, and I let them know how much farther they need to push to reach that next goal.

-Amy Gardner, Star Director

Collins, OH

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:51:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 112 M
EBIT 2018 349 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 645 M
Yield 2018 8,04%
P/E ratio 2018 8,50
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 692 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-46.04%1 692
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%40 935
NEWELL BRANDS-29.94%10 258
GROUPE SEB1.78%9 119
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 850
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.33%7 452
