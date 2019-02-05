Tupperware Brands : Announces Arrival of 2019 Global Links Scholar, Dr. Denise Delboni

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) welcomes Dr. Denise Poiani Delboni of Brazil, the next scholar to be selected to Global Links, a cross-cultural exchange program co-founded with the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College. Following the success of three scholars thus far, the program – supported by U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Women's Issues – is focused on expanding women's economic entrepreneurship opportunities in developing and post-conflict countries.

Global Links was built on the pillars of women's economic empowerment and social change important to the core missions of both Tupperware Brands and Rollins College. The program is designed to build capacity for women's social entrepreneurship and engage established female business or economics professors working at universities in the chosen country.

The first phase of the Global Links program starts with Dr. Delboni joining Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College to participate in training and classes focused on entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices. At the latter part of the phase, Dr. Delboni will complete a hands-on externship focused on business fundamentals at Tupperware Brands global headquarters in Orlando. Following her immersion in the United States, Dr. Delboni will return to Brazil for the second phase of the program where she will work with her students to partner with local non-profits or social enterprises to implement economic empowerment projects with women who are small business owners on the ground. The third and final phase of the program will see the scholar selecting a group of students to return to the United States and provide insight to the program's stakeholders about their experience, the measurable impact of the program and its multiplier effect.

Dr. Delboni was chosen following a competitive selection process. A professor of Labor Law, Compliance, and Labor and Employment Relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) in Brazil, she has focused her career on advancing entrepreneurial opportunities for women in her home country. She has participated in a number of academic assignments which have taken her around the world, and her experience in corporate positions at companies like Johnson & Johnson, Suzano Paper and Cellulose have afforded her the opportunities to take what she has learned and apply it forward to her students. She holds degrees in Law and Business Administration.

"I am honored to be selected by the Global Links program and to be given the opportunity to expose the next generation of leaders to learnings from a leading academic institution and a global corporation," said Dr. Delboni. "The insight, connections and knowledge I will gain from being a part of this program will be immense. I am looking forward to learning from the academic and business minds I'll interact with in phase one of this program, then taking that back to Brazil and watching my students act on spreading social entrepreneurship to benefit our country."

The 2019 program follows three successful programs with participants from Iraq and India, addressing societal and educational barriers to labor force entry and economic empowerment. Tupperware Brands has been operating in Brazil for more than 40 years with a commitment to empowering women to become the next generation of entrepreneurs. Dr. Delboni's appointment as the fourth Global Links scholar, through the "learn and return" model, will help further entrepreneurial opportunities for women in Brazil.

"Our mission at Tupperware Brands for 70 years has been to make a difference in the lives of women around the world by offering an independent business opportunity for them to thrive in whatever country they live," said Rick Goings, Tupperware Brands Corporation Executive Chairman and sponsor of the Global Links program. "The Global Links program is an example of that mission coming to life. By offering scholars the opportunity to learn social entrepreneurship practices and connect them with other scholars who have done the same, we're able to see a chain impact on communities in developing countries."

Grant Cornwell, Rollins College President, says: "Each year, the Global Links scholar brings a unique perspective to our classrooms, strengthening our understanding of entrepreneurship around the world today. Our faculty, staff and students look forward to partnering with Dr. Delboni this semester, and we are grateful for our partnership with Tupperware Brands on the Global Links program as it reinforces our commitment to higher education and life-long learning."

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

About the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College

Just outside Orlando in Winter Park is the Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business, a graduate school distinguished by its renowned faculty, intimate class size and applied approach to learning. Currently home to the #1 MBA in Florida, as ranked by Forbes Magazine, Crummer is among a select group of business schools carrying AACSB International graduate-level accreditation, including for its Executive Doctorate in Business Administration degree, the first accredited program of its kind in the state. The school also houses six Centers of Excellence: Leadership Development, Advanced Entrepreneurship, Career Resources, Management & Executive Education, the Edyth Bush Institute for Philanthropy & Nonprofit Leadership and the Crummer Alumni Association. For more information, visit crummer.rollins.edu.

About the Secretary's Office of Global Women's Issues (S/GWI) at the U.S. Department of State

Guided by the National Security Strategy, the Secretary's Office of Global Women's Issues (S/GWI) seeks to ensure the integration of gender equality and the advancement of women and girls in the formulation and conduct of U.S. foreign policy. S/GWI's policy work and corresponding programming advances U.S. security and prosperity by promoting women's full economic participation, empowering them to tackle security challenges, and ensuring women and girls are safe, educated, and healthy to become future leaders and active participants in their communities.

