Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
08/30 06:30:00 pm
13.01 USD   +2.44%
Tupperware Brands : Caramel Cold Brew Affogato

08/31/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

Serves: 8 | Serving size: 3.5 oz./100 mL

Ingredients:

For cold brew concentrate:
2 cups coarse coffee
Filtered water

For one serving:
3 oz./90 mL cold brew concentrate
2 tsp. Torani Salted Caramel Syrup
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Instructions:

1. Insert metal filter into the Cold Brew Carafe, add coarse coffee to second fill line for coffee concentrate.

2. Slowly pour filtered room temperature/cool water into Carafe. Allow the water to filter down before adding more. Fill to water fill line (where the metal filter meets the plastic funnel).

3. Cover and refrigerate for 8-12 hours.

4. Remove filter and discard coffee grounds.

5. To serve, in All-in-One Shaker, pour 3 oz./90 mL cold brew concentrate, Torani Salted Caramel Syrup and cinnamon. Seal and shake vigorously until well combined.

6. Scoop ice cream into bowl and pour contents of All-in-One Shakerover ice cream. Serve immediately

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 18:16:03 UTC
