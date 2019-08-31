Tupperware Brands : Caramel Cold Brew Affogato

Serves: 8 | Serving size: 3.5 oz./100 mL
Ingredients:
For cold brew concentrate:
2 cups coarse coffee
Filtered water
For one serving:
3 oz./90 mL cold brew concentrate
2 tsp. Torani Salted Caramel Syrup
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
Instructions:
1. Insert metal filter into the Cold Brew Carafe, add coarse coffee to second fill line for coffee concentrate.
2. Slowly pour filtered room temperature/cool water into Carafe. Allow the water to filter down before adding more. Fill to water fill line (where the metal filter meets the plastic funnel).
3. Cover and refrigerate for 8-12 hours.
4. Remove filter and discard coffee grounds.
5. To serve, in All-in-One Shaker, pour 3 oz./90 mL cold brew concentrate, Torani Salted Caramel Syrup and cinnamon. Seal and shake vigorously until well combined.
6. Scoop ice cream into bowl and pour contents of All-in-One Shakerover ice cream. Serve immediately
