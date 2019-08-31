Tupperware Brands : Caramel Mocha Cold Brew

Serves: 12 | Serving size: 5 oz./150 mL
Ingredients:
For cold brew concentrate:
2 cups coarse coffee
Filtered water
For one serving:
2 oz./60 mL cold brew concentrate
1 tbsp. Torani Salted Caramel Syrup
1 tbsp. chocolate syrup
¼ cup milk of choice
Instructions:
1. Insert metal filter into the Cold Brew Carafe, add coarse coffee to second fill line for coffee concentrate.
2. Slowly pour filtered room temperature/cool water into Carafe. Allow the water to filter down before adding more. Fill to water fill line (where the metal filter meets the plastic funnel).
3. Cover and refrigerate for 8-12 hours.
4. Remove filter and discard coffee grounds.
5. To serve, in All-in-One Shaker, pour 2 oz./60 mL cold brew concentrate, Torani Salted Caramel Syrup, chocolate syrup and milk. Seal and shake vigorously until well combined. Pour over ice and serve.
