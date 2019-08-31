Tupperware Brands : Chocolate Holiday Swiss Roll

If Starbucks can release PSLs in August, we can share one of our favorite holiday recipes, too! It doesn't take a seasoned chef to crank out this delectable treat. In fact, it's one of our easier baking recipes. With the assistance of Silicone Baking Forms and Power Chef ® Whip Accessory, you'll have a slice of holiday heaven in less than 25 minutes.

Chocolate Swiss Roll

Serves: 8

Serving size: 1 slice

Prep time: 15 mins.

Cook time: 10 mins.

Cake

5 eggs, whites and yolks separated

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 oz./ 56 g semisweet chocolate, melted

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder plus extra for dusting

2 tbsp. milk of choice (almond, whole or non-fat)

Filling

8 oz./ 227 g cream cheese, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup heavy cream

