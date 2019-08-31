Log in
Tupperware Brands : Chocolate Holiday Swiss Roll

08/31/2019 | 09:42am EDT

If Starbucks can release PSLs in August, we can share one of our favorite holiday recipes, too! It doesn't take a seasoned chef to crank out this delectable treat. In fact, it's one of our easier baking recipes. With the assistance of Silicone Baking Forms and Power Chef ® Whip Accessory, you'll have a slice of holiday heaven in less than 25 minutes.

Chocolate Swiss Roll

Serves: 8

Serving size: 1 slice

Prep time: 15 mins.

Cook time: 10 mins.

Cake

5 eggs, whites and yolks separated

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 oz./ 56 g semisweet chocolate, melted

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder plus extra for dusting

2 tbsp. milk of choice (almond, whole or non-fat)

Filling

8 oz./ 227 g cream cheese, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup heavy cream

Featured Products

Silicone Baking Sheet with Rim

Thatsa® Medium Bowl

Power Chef® Whip Accessory

[Attachment]

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F/175° C. Place Silicone Baking Sheet with Rim on baking sheet and set aside.
  2. In Thatsa® Medium Bowl, place egg yolks, sugar and mix until light pale in color.
  3. Add semisweet chocolate and mix until well combined. Continue adding remaining ingredients (oil, flour, cocoa powder and milk) until well incorporated and batter is smooth.
  4. In base of Power Chef® Whip Accessory, place egg whites and turn handle to beat until stiff. Gently fold half the egg whites into the batter in Thatsa bowl. Then add the second half and continue to gently fold until well incorporated.
  5. Pour batter into Silicone Baking Sheet with Rim and spread batter evenly.
  6. Bake 10 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
  7. At the end of cooking time, remove from oven and remove baking sheet, let cake rest 2 minutes. Dust cocoa powder over the surface of cake and place a clean kitchen towel over top and roll it immediately WITH the Baking Sheet with Rim. Allow cake to cool 30-45 minutes in fridge.
  8. While the cake is cooling make filling by mixing all ingredients until well combined.
  9. Once cake is cooled, unroll cake, removing Silicone Baking Sheet with Rim and spread filling over the whole surface of cake. Then roll again to form the filled cake roll.
  10. Refrigerate at least 2 more hours. Dust with powdered sugar before serving and enjoy!

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 13:41:00 UTC
