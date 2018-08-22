Tupperware Brands : Clarissa Snowballs Into Success

On a cold October night in 2016 I was invited to a Tupperware party. I brought my kids and ordered something small, after I decided to book a party to help the host. Little did I know, that one party would change my life forever.

I held my first party in November and things snowballed from there, my daughter and niece booked parties for me, and just like that I achieved Level 1, and quickly moved on to level 2 in the Confident Start Program. My amazing recruiter and Director Amy Ashby encouraged me to start building a team right away, and I'm so glad I did.

I have since stepped up to Director. This company has completely brought me out of my shell. I have been able to do and say things I never thought I would. I went to my first Jubilee last year after not wanting to for the longest time. Then I suddenly felt the overwhelming desire to attend. This year I went to my 2nd Jubilee and my husband came with me. It was so awesome seeing members of my team recognized for their accomplishments.

My biggest supporter is my beloved husband, Shane. I couldn't have done, or continue doing any of this, without him. When I get discouraged with the lack of parties, or low sales, he lifts me up and encourages me to keep going. He really enjoyed going to Jubilee this year and we are already registered for next year!

After watching some of the Father's Day wishes on TupperLive I fell even more in love with this great company I get to be part of. No other sales company can compare.

Thank you Tupperware for changing my life.

Clarissa Rosenow, Director