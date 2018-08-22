Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (TUP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 09:10:48 pm
33.955 USD   -0.48%
08:16pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/21TUPPERWARE BRAN : Sheila Becomes Her Own Superhero
PU
08/21TUPPERWARE BRAN : Announces Upcoming Webcast
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tupperware Brands : Clarissa Snowballs Into Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

On a cold October night in 2016 I was invited to a Tupperware party. I brought my kids and ordered something small, after I decided to book a party to help the host. Little did I know, that one party would change my life forever.

My biggest supporter is my beloved husband, Shane.

I held my first party in November and things snowballed from there, my daughter and niece booked parties for me, and just like that I achieved Level 1, and quickly moved on to level 2 in the Confident Start Program. My amazing recruiter and Director Amy Ashby encouraged me to start building a team right away, and I'm so glad I did.

I have since stepped up to Director. This company has completely brought me out of my shell. I have been able to do and say things I never thought I would. I went to my first Jubilee last year after not wanting to for the longest time. Then I suddenly felt the overwhelming desire to attend. This year I went to my 2nd Jubilee and my husband came with me. It was so awesome seeing members of my team recognized for their accomplishments.

After watching some of the Father's Day wishes on TupperLive I fell even more in love with this great company…

My biggest supporter is my beloved husband, Shane. I couldn't have done, or continue doing any of this, without him. When I get discouraged with the lack of parties, or low sales, he lifts me up and encourages me to keep going. He really enjoyed going to Jubilee this year and we are already registered for next year!

After watching some of the Father's Day wishes on TupperLive I fell even more in love with this great company I get to be part of. No other sales company can compare.

Thank you Tupperware for changing my life.

Clarissa Rosenow, Director

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
08:16pTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/21TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Sheila Becomes Her Own Superhero
PU
08/21TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces Upcoming Webcast
PR
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (NYSE : TUP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations an..
AQ
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS : stock plunges as sales slide in second quarter
AQ
07/25TUPPERWARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Title Tupperware Brands Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results;..
PU
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results; Announces Group Leaders..
PR
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30TUPPERWARE : What Went Wrong? 
07/2750 Consumer Cyclical Top Yield And Top Target Dividend WallStars For Dog Days.. 
07/25Tupperware Brands Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Midday Gainers / Losers (07/25/2018) 
07/25CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/25/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 112 M
EBIT 2018 349 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 645 M
Yield 2018 7,97%
P/E ratio 2018 8,57
P/E ratio 2019 7,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 707 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-46.78%1 707
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%41 228
NEWELL BRANDS-29.61%10 301
GROUPE SEB1.78%9 132
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 839
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.10%7 528
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.