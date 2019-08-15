Log in
Tupperware Brands : Cold Brew Brownies

08/15/2019 | 11:17am EDT

[Attachment]

These super rich brownies made with cold brew coffee straight out of our all new Cold Brew Carafe are a must-try for java and chocolate lovers alike.

Cold Brew Brownies

Yield: 16

Serving Size: 1 brownie

Ingredients

For the brownies

  • 2 cups milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp. cold brew or brewed coffee or espresso
  • ¼ tsp. coarse kosher salt
  • 4 eggs

For the Buckeye topping

  • 2 cups creamy peanut butter
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp. coarse kosher salt
  • 1 cup milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 3 tbsp. heavy cream
  • 1 cup chopped peanuts

Oven Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 325° F/162° C.
  2. In the ¾-Qt./750 mL Stack Cooker Casserole, stir together chocolate chips, heavy cream, butter, vanilla, coffee, and salt. Microwave 45 seconds. Remove from microwave, let stand 2 minutes; stir until smooth.
  3. In the base of the Power Chef ® System with paddle attachment, add eggs. Cover and pull cord until well beaten. Remove cover, add 2 spoonfuls of chocolate mixture to eggs, cover and pull cord until well mixed. Add remaining chocolate mixture and pull cord until well mixed.
  4. Transfer chocolate mixture to the UltraPro2-Qt./2 L Square Pan. Place pan in oven. Bake 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center of the brownies comes out clean. Remove pan from oven; let stand.
  5. Meanwhile, make the Buckeye toppings. In the ¾-Qt./750 mL Stack Cooker Casserole stir together peanut butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt. Microwave on high power 30 seconds or until soft and spreadable. Spoon mixture over brownies; using a knife spread evenly over brownies.
  6. In the large 2-cup/500 mL Micro Pitcher add chocolate chips and cream. Microwave 45 seconds; let stand 1 minute, stir until smooth. Pour chocolate over peanut butter, spread evenly. Sprinkle top with peanuts, gently press into chocolate.
  7. Refrigerate 20 minutes to set. Cut into 16 pieces, serve chilled or at room temperature.

Microwave Instructions

  1. Follow the above steps to mix brownie ingredients.
  2. Pour & spread into Silicone Rectangular Form.
  3. Microwave on high 10 to 12 minutes or until done (toothpick test)
  4. Optional: add above buckeye topping OR drizzle caramel sauce using the Tupperware Deco Pen. Reminder- Deco Pen is NOT microwaveable.

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 15:16:10 UTC
