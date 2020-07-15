Log in
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
Tupperware Brands Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast

07/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its second quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit www.tupperwarebrands.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-webcast-301094220.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
