Tupperware Brands Corporation : Announces Upcoming Webcast

0
02/14/2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TUP) Tupperware Brands President and Chief Executive Officer, Tricia Stitzel, will be presenting at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA on March 6, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

This presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-upcoming-webcast-300796181.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
