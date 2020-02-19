Log in
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
Tupperware Brands Corporation : Announces Upcoming Webcast

02/19/2020 | 11:01am EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Harris, will be presenting at the UBS Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA on March 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.1 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-upcoming-webcast-301007568.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
