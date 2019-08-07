Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tupperware Brands Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TUP) Tupperware Brands Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share, payable on October 4, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2019.      

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.1 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-300898099.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
12:46pTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/01TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/24TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/24Stocks to Watch: UPS, Caterpillar, Sprint, Tupperware, Snap, Visa and Chipotl..
DJ
07/24Stocks to Watch: UPS, Caterpillar, Tupperware, Snap, Visa and Chipotle
DJ
07/24TUPPERWARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/13TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Stuffed Sandwiches
PU
06/26TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference..
PR
06/18TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group