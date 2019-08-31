Tupperware Brands : Creamy Cold Brew

Serves: 8 | Serving size: 5 oz./150 mL
Ingredients:
1 cup coarse coffee
Filtered water
For 1 serving:
4 oz./120 mL ready to drink cold brew coffee
1 tbsp. Torani Salted Caramel Syrup
2 tbsp. evaporated milk
Instructions:
1. Insert metal filter into the Cold Brew Carafe, add coarse coffee to first fill line (ready to drink fill line).
2. Slowly pour filtered room temperature/cool water into Carafe. Allow the water to filter down before adding more. Fill to water fill line (where the metal filter meets the plastic funnel).
3. Cover and refrigerate for 8-12 hours.
4. Remove filter and discard coffee grounds.
5. To serve, in All-in-One Shakerpour 4 oz./120 mL ready to drink cold brew coffee, Torani Salted Caramel Syrup and evaporated milk. Seal and shake vigorously until well combined. Pour over ice and serve.
