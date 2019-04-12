Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tupperware Brands : Grilled Cheese Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Pizza Grilled Cheese

Serves: 1

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 4 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

2 slices thick bread

4 tbsp. shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese

Pinch basil

Pinch oregano

4 slices pepperoni ¼-cup pizza sauce

Instructions

  1. Butter one side of each slice of bread.
  2. Place slice of bread, buttered side down, on base of MicroPro Grill.
  3. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly, and then add parmesan cheese, basil, oregano and pepperoni slices. Top with remaining sliced bread, buttered side up.
  4. Microwave on full power for 3 minutes. At the end of cooking time, flip sandwich and microwave for an additional minute. Serve with side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Donut Grilled Cheese

Serves: 1

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp. salted butter, softened

1 glazed donut

3 tbsp. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Cut donut lengthwise and butter the inside.
  2. Place sliced butter down on MicroPro® Grill, add cheddar cheese and place remaining donut slice on top.
  3. Cover in grill position, and microwave on high power for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. At the end of cooking time, flip grilled cheese and microwave and additional 30 seconds.

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese

Serves: 1

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Prep time: 7 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cauliflower florets

½ cup panko style breadcrumbs

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 tsp. salt

2 slices mild cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. In medium sized Thatsa® Bowl, mix cauliflower, breadcrumbs, flour, eggs and salt until well combined.
  2. Place 1 cup of mixture in base of MicroPro® Grill and spread evenly to create a square. Cover in grill position and microwave on full power for 3 minutes.
  3. At the end of cooking time, flip cauliflower bread, cover in grill position and microwave for an additional 1 minute.
  4. Use spatula to cut cauliflower bread into two. Add cheese to one cauliflower bread slice and top with remaining slice.
  5. Cover in grill position and microwave on full power for 2 minutes. At the end of cooking time, flip sandwich and microwave for an additional 1 minute.
  6. Repeat process with remaining cauliflower mixture to bake additional bread.

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 16:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
12:18pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Grilled Cheese Day
PU
04/04TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
03/26TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Conference ..
PR
03/20TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Hydrate Better With Us
PU
03/19TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/26TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Appoints Sandra Harris as Chief Financial Officer
PR
02/26TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/20TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces Upcoming Webcast
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 970 M
EBIT 2019 310 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 666 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 6,72
P/E ratio 2020 6,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 1 304 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-14.92%1 304
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%51 445
GROUPE SEB43.00%9 133
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 910
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.18.72%8 115
ELECTROLUX AB25.87%7 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About