Tupperware Brands : Grilled Cheese Day

Pizza Grilled Cheese
Serves: 1
Serving size: 1 sandwich
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 4 minutes
Ingredients
1 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
2 slices thick bread
4 tbsp. shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese
Pinch basil
Pinch oregano
4 slices pepperoni ¼-cup pizza sauce
Instructions
Butter one side of each slice of bread.
Place slice of bread, buttered side down, on base of MicroPro Grill.
Sprinkle mozzarella evenly, and then add parmesan cheese, basil, oregano and pepperoni slices. Top with remaining sliced bread, buttered side up.
Microwave on full power for 3 minutes. At the end of cooking time, flip sandwich and microwave for an additional minute. Serve with side of pizza sauce for dipping.
Donut Grilled Cheese
Serves: 1
Serving size: 1 sandwich
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Ingredients
1 tbsp. salted butter, softened
1 glazed donut
3 tbsp. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
Cut donut lengthwise and butter the inside.
Place sliced butter down on MicroPro® Grill, add cheddar cheese and place remaining donut slice on top.
Cover in grill position, and microwave on high power for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. At the end of cooking time, flip grilled cheese and microwave and additional 30 seconds.
Cauliflower Grilled Cheese
Serves: 1
Serving size: 1 sandwich
Prep time: 7 minutes
Cook time: 7 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups shredded cauliflower florets
½ cup panko style breadcrumbs
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1 tsp. salt
2 slices mild cheddar cheese
2 tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese
Instructions
In medium sized Thatsa® Bowl, mix cauliflower, breadcrumbs, flour, eggs and salt until well combined.
Place 1 cup of mixture in base of MicroPro® Grill and spread evenly to create a square. Cover in grill position and microwave on full power for 3 minutes.
At the end of cooking time, flip cauliflower bread, cover in grill position and microwave for an additional 1 minute.
Use spatula to cut cauliflower bread into two. Add cheese to one cauliflower bread slice and top with remaining slice.
Cover in grill position and microwave on full power for 2 minutes. At the end of cooking time, flip sandwich and microwave for an additional 1 minute.
Repeat process with remaining cauliflower mixture to bake additional bread.
