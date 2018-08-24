Tupperware Brands : Mercedes Receives More Than She Imagined

I've always liked being in business. Before my grandmother passed away, she would tell me that if I tried selling rocks, I would succeed. But when I married, my husband had mixed feelings about it, so I did it quietly on the side-and that was one of my challenges, to show him it was the right business. I've now been with Tupperware since December 21, 1995.

When I started, I had two children and the youngest was 3 years old. He grew up in Tupperware. That is something I am really proud of, that I could always be at baseball games, taking and picking them up from school, and I didn't have to make any arrangements with work because my business allowed me to do as I wanted.

Above all, my son has huge respect for me. When he turned 18 years old, I was able to take him on earned trips to Rome and Monte Carlo, which was so satisfying because of his reactions and the happiness on his face. He got to experience places he never thought he would.

The trips I've taken are some of the reasons I'm in Tupperware. I love traveling. I'm from El Salvador, and when I came here it was because I wanted to travel. I thank God for putting me in this company, because it has allowed me to see the world. For me, going to Hawaii was a dream come true. I've been able to go twice with my mom, husband and child.

My life without Tupperware, I think, would be boring. I really love what I do, and so I like to share it. Wherever I go, I'm always talking about Tupperware! When I get together with my children, my siblings and my brothers and sisters-in-law, they say the Tupperware demonstration is about to start because regardless of where I am, I talk about it. I especially like the Mandoline because you can do so many cuts. For us Hispanics, we make pickled cabbage for delicious pupusas and enchiladas.

Tupperware has truly changed my life. It has given me the confidence and courage a women should have, because you should always be confident in what you do and with yourself. There is also the economic support we can provide to our families. I've had the opportunity to develop a business and win the support of my husband. For me, belonging to this company and having the freedom to share this Opportunity is something special. Sometimes, we're the ones limiting ourselves, and with Tupperware, there are no limits.

-Mercedes, Murcia, Three Star Director

Pasadena, TX