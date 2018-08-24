Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (TUP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/24 07:32:09 pm
34.135 USD   +0.90%
06:57pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Mercedes Receives More Than She Imagined
PU
06:52pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Amy On Creating The Life She Wants
PU
06:37pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Sherida’s Instilled Drive
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tupperware Brands : Mercedes Receives More Than She Imagined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

I've always liked being in business. Before my grandmother passed away, she would tell me that if I tried selling rocks, I would succeed. But when I married, my husband had mixed feelings about it, so I did it quietly on the side-and that was one of my challenges, to show him it was the right business. I've now been with Tupperware since December 21, 1995.

When I started, I had two children and the youngest was 3 years old. He grew up in Tupperware. That is something I am really proud of, that I could always be at baseball games, taking and picking them up from school, and I didn't have to make any arrangements with work because my business allowed me to do as I wanted.

Above all, my son has huge respect for me. When he turned 18 years old, I was able to take him on earned trips to Rome and Monte Carlo, which was so satisfying because of his reactions and the happiness on his face. He got to experience places he never thought he would.

The trips I've taken are some of the reasons I'm in Tupperware. I love traveling. I'm from El Salvador, and when I came here it was because I wanted to travel. I thank God for putting me in this company, because it has allowed me to see the world. For me, going to Hawaii was a dream come true. I've been able to go twice with my mom, husband and child.

My life without Tupperware, I think, would be boring. I really love what I do, and so I like to share it. Wherever I go, I'm always talking about Tupperware! When I get together with my children, my siblings and my brothers and sisters-in-law, they say the Tupperware demonstration is about to start because regardless of where I am, I talk about it. I especially like the Mandoline because you can do so many cuts. For us Hispanics, we make pickled cabbage for delicious pupusas and enchiladas.

Tupperware has truly changed my life. It has given me the confidence and courage a women should have, because you should always be confident in what you do and with yourself. There is also the economic support we can provide to our families. I've had the opportunity to develop a business and win the support of my husband. For me, belonging to this company and having the freedom to share this Opportunity is something special. Sometimes, we're the ones limiting ourselves, and with Tupperware, there are no limits.

-Mercedes, Murcia, Three Star Director

Pasadena, TX

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
06:57pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Mercedes Receives More Than She Imagined
PU
06:52pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Amy On Creating The Life She Wants
PU
06:37pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Sherida’s Instilled Drive
PU
06:07pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Tech Savvy Renee
PU
05:37pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Vicki Gets Healthy with Tupperware
PU
08/22TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Clarissa Snowballs Into Success
PU
08/22TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/21TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Sheila Becomes Her Own Superhero
PU
08/21TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces Upcoming Webcast
PR
07/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (NYSE : TUP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations an..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Tupperware declares $0.68 dividend 
07/30TUPPERWARE : What Went Wrong? 
07/2750 Consumer Cyclical Top Yield And Top Target Dividend WallStars For Dog Days.. 
07/25Tupperware Brands Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Midday Gainers / Losers (07/25/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 112 M
EBIT 2018 349 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 645 M
Yield 2018 8,04%
P/E ratio 2018 8,50
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 692 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-46.04%1 692
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%40 935
NEWELL BRANDS-29.94%10 258
GROUPE SEB1.78%9 119
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 850
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.33%7 452
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.