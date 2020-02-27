Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tupperware Brands : SEC Filing (NT 10-K)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:43pm EST

Document



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
________________________________________
FORM 12b-25
SEC FILE NUMBER
1-11657
CUSIP NUMBER
899896104

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
Commission File Number:
________________________________________
(Check One)
Form 10-K
Form 20-F
Form 11-K
Form 10-Q
Form 10-D
Form N-CEN
Form N-CSR
For Period Ended: December 28, 2019
Transition Report on Form 10-K
Transition Report on Form 20-F
Transition Report on Form 11-K
Transition Report on Form 10-Q
For the Transitional Period Ended: ________________________________________

Noting in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates: ______________________
PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION
Tupperware Brands Corporation
Full Name of Registrant
Not applicable
Former Name if Applicable
14901 South Orange Blossom Trail
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)
Orlando, Florida 32837
City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)
If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)
(a)
The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
(b)
The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, 11-K Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report of transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
(c)
The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.





PART III - NARRATIVE
State below in reasonable detail the reasons why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, N-CEN, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period. (Attach extra sheets if needed)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (the 'Company') is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 (the 'Form 10-K') by the prescribed due date, without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company requires additional time to:

a)
complete its investigation into certain accounting and financial reporting matters in its Fuller Mexico business, which is primarily focused on the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities, in order to determine the impact these matters may have on its financial results. The Company also needs to complete its assessment of identified control deficiencies at this business to be able to reach a conclusion regarding the Company's effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting; and
b)
finalize its 2019 provision for income taxes, including the determination of the realizability of certain deferred tax assets.

The Company currently anticipates filing its Form 10-K on or before the fifteenth calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION
(1)
Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification
Cassandra Harris
407
826-8899
(Name)
(Area Code)
(Telephone Number)
(2)
Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s)
been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s).
Yes
No
(3)
Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected
by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?
Yes
No
If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

The Company expects that its Form 10-K will reflect a significant decline in its results of operations for the year ended December 28, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 29, 2018. Please refer to the Company's press release dated February 24, 2020 furnished on Form 8-K on the same date for more information.






Tupperware Brands Corporation
(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date:
February 27, 2020
By:
/s/ Cassandra Harris
Cassandra Harris
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
12:43pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : SEC Filing (NT 10-K)
PU
12:22pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, First Files Securities Class Acti..
BU
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10:19aTUP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Cl..
PR
08:49aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02/26HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
02/26TUP Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has B..
BU
02/26THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
02/26TUPPERWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/26KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 868 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 46,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00  $
Last Close Price 3,22  $
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. O'Leary Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
Cassandra Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Angel R. Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-62.47%157
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.1.12%53 659
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.1.28%8 867
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%8 149
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-13.68%7 024
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION5.25%6 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group