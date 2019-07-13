Tupperware Brands : Stuffed Sandwiches

Love sandwiches but dislike the crust? Have a table of picky eaters? We've got just what you need to make mealtime simple and delicious for every appetite.
US: https://www.tupperware.com/spread-slice-seal-set.html
CA: https://www.tupperware.ca/spread-slice-seal-set.html
Sealed with love and the perfect filling.
Yields: 1 serving
Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Prep Time: 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 slices bread of choice (white, whole wheat, potato, pumpernickel)
Choice of filling (recipes found below)
DIRECTIONS
Place slices of bread on flat surface. Use the outer part of the sandwich sealer to press down firmly onto bread to cut out circles. Store crusts for later use.
Place bread circles inside the sandwich sealer and add filling in center.
Squeeze sandwich sealer to crimp and seal bread slices together.
Store in fridge until ready to eat or freeze for up to 14 days.
Note: PB & J filling shown in image.
Sweet or Savory? That is the question.
Sweet Stuffed Sandwich Fillings
Mix all ingredients until well combined. Then use to fill sandwich.
PB & J filling
1 tbsp. nut butter
1 tbsp. jelly of choice
PB & Marshmallow
1 tbsp. creamy peanut butter
1 tbsp. marshmallow fluff
Sweet PB
1 tbsp. cream cheese
1 tsp. honey
1 tbsp. creamy peanut butter
Savory Stuffed Sandwich Fillings
Mix all ingredients until well combined. Then use 2 tbsp. to fill sandwich.
Chive & Bacon
4 oz./115 g cream cheese
1 tbsp. chives, chopped
2 tbsp. bacon bits
1 tbsp. cheddar cheese, shredded
Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese
4 oz./115 g cream cheese
2 tbsp. green bell pepper, chopped
1 tbsp. carrot, chopped
½ tsp. onion powder
¼ tsp. salt
