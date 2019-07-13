Log in
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
Tupperware Brands : Stuffed Sandwiches

07/13/2019

Love sandwiches but dislike the crust? Have a table of picky eaters? We've got just what you need to make mealtime simple and delicious for every appetite.

US: https://www.tupperware.com/spread-slice-seal-set.html

CA: https://www.tupperware.ca/spread-slice-seal-set.html

Sealed with love and the perfect filling.

Yields: 1 serving

Serving Size: 1 sandwich

Prep Time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 slices bread of choice (white, whole wheat, potato, pumpernickel)

Choice of filling (recipes found below)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place slices of bread on flat surface. Use the outer part of the sandwich sealer to press down firmly onto bread to cut out circles. Store crusts for later use.
  2. Place bread circles inside the sandwich sealer and add filling in center.
  3. Squeeze sandwich sealer to crimp and seal bread slices together.
  4. Store in fridge until ready to eat or freeze for up to 14 days.

Note: PB & J filling shown in image.

Sweet or Savory? That is the question.

Sweet Stuffed Sandwich Fillings

Mix all ingredients until well combined. Then use to fill sandwich.

PB & J filling

1 tbsp. nut butter

1 tbsp. jelly of choice

PB & Marshmallow

1 tbsp. creamy peanut butter

1 tbsp. marshmallow fluff

Sweet PB

1 tbsp. cream cheese

1 tsp. honey

1 tbsp. creamy peanut butter

Savory Stuffed Sandwich Fillings

Mix all ingredients until well combined. Then use 2 tbsp. to fill sandwich.

Chive & Bacon

4 oz./115 g cream cheese

1 tbsp. chives, chopped

2 tbsp. bacon bits

1 tbsp. cheddar cheese, shredded

Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese

4 oz./115 g cream cheese

2 tbsp. green bell pepper, chopped

1 tbsp. carrot, chopped

½ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. salt

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 13:19:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 970 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 679 M
Yield 2019 8,44%
P/E ratio 2019 4,83x
P/E ratio 2020 4,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 860 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,5  $
Last Close Price 17,7  $
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-44.63%852
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%54 745
GROUPE SEB45.39%9 030
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 750
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.8.79%7 733
MIDDLEBY CORP33.46%7 517
