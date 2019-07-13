Tupperware Brands : Stuffed Sandwiches

Love sandwiches but dislike the crust? Have a table of picky eaters? We've got just what you need to make mealtime simple and delicious for every appetite.

US: https://www.tupperware.com/spread-slice-seal-set.html

CA: https://www.tupperware.ca/spread-slice-seal-set.html

Sealed with love and the perfect filling.

Yields: 1 serving

Serving Size: 1 sandwich

Prep Time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 slices bread of choice (white, whole wheat, potato, pumpernickel)

Choice of filling (recipes found below)

DIRECTIONS

Place slices of bread on flat surface. Use the outer part of the sandwich sealer to press down firmly onto bread to cut out circles. Store crusts for later use. Place bread circles inside the sandwich sealer and add filling in center. Squeeze sandwich sealer to crimp and seal bread slices together. Store in fridge until ready to eat or freeze for up to 14 days.

Note: PB & J filling shown in image.

Sweet or Savory? That is the question.