Tupperware Brands : Vicki Gets Healthy with Tupperware

My neighbor called me one night twenty years ago and asked what I was doing the next Friday-then invited me to my first Tupperware party. That party changed everything.
At the time, I was working for the county government. My commute was thirty minutes each way. Now, my commute is thirty feet down my hallway to my office. I love being able to set my own schedule. Tupperware affords you the ability to work around other commitments in your life and still have a thriving business. We party for a living, and get paid to do it!
Tupperware helps people grow not only financially, but personally. Having a Tupperware family means you always have someone to lean on. I've met some great people through my parties that I now call best friends. I've been invited to baby showers, weddings, anniversary parties and more!
I love highlighting our premiere products at parties and teaching guests and Hosts how to save time and waste. Being healthy isn't just about working out; a big part includes what we eat. I'm proud that our products help prepare fast meals that are healthy, nutritious and delicious. Our new Smart Multi-Cooker allows you to cook an entire meal in one product. This 4-in-1 product saves so much cabinet space. Chicken, fish and vegetables are a breeze to prepare.
Just like each day is a gift, this business is a gift. When we share the Opportunity, we change lives. For some, it may mean raising their children. For others, it may mean a new home, a vacation or a debt-free life.
No matter what your dream is, it can come true with Tupperware. What other opportunity offers you great income potential, the chance to travel, drive a Tupperware car, make new friends and have fun? Say YES-you have everything to gain!
-Vicki Mangan, Business Leader
East Amherst, NY
