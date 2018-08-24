Log in
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (TUP)

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (TUP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/24 05:57:15 pm
34.17 USD   +1.01%
05:37pTUPPERWARE BRAN : Vicki Gets Healthy with Tupperware
PU
08/22TUPPERWARE BRAN : Clarissa Snowballs Into Success
PU
08/22TUPPERWARE BRAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
News 
Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands : Vicki Gets Healthy with Tupperware

08/24/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

My neighbor called me one night twenty years ago and asked what I was doing the next Friday-then invited me to my first Tupperware party. That party changed everything.

At the time, I was working for the county government. My commute was thirty minutes each way. Now, my commute is thirty feet down my hallway to my office. I love being able to set my own schedule. Tupperware affords you the ability to work around other commitments in your life and still have a thriving business. We party for a living, and get paid to do it!

Tupperware helps people grow not only financially, but personally. Having a Tupperware family means you always have someone to lean on. I've met some great people through my parties that I now call best friends. I've been invited to baby showers, weddings, anniversary parties and more!

I love highlighting our premiere products at parties and teaching guests and Hosts how to save time and waste. Being healthy isn't just about working out; a big part includes what we eat. I'm proud that our products help prepare fast meals that are healthy, nutritious and delicious. Our new Smart Multi-Cooker allows you to cook an entire meal in one product. This 4-in-1 product saves so much cabinet space. Chicken, fish and vegetables are a breeze to prepare.

Just like each day is a gift, this business is a gift. When we share the Opportunity, we change lives. For some, it may mean raising their children. For others, it may mean a new home, a vacation or a debt-free life.

No matter what your dream is, it can come true with Tupperware. What other opportunity offers you great income potential, the chance to travel, drive a Tupperware car, make new friends and have fun? Say YES-you have everything to gain!

-Vicki Mangan, Business Leader

East Amherst, NY

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 15:36:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 112 M
EBIT 2018 349 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 645 M
Yield 2018 8,04%
P/E ratio 2018 8,50
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 692 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-46.04%1 692
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%40 935
NEWELL BRANDS-29.94%10 258
GROUPE SEB1.78%9 119
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 850
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.33%7 452
