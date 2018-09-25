Turboatom : At SC “Turbinist” took place VII Spartakiad

25.09.2018

To the Day of the Machine-builder of Ukraine at Sports Complex 'Turbinist' the Seventh Annual Spartakiad dedicated to professional holiday took place.

Regular Spartakiad, already the seventh, have gathered large number of turbine constructors who came to sport holiday with whole families. As always, sport celebration passed at the best.

At the beginning of event with welcoming speech, General Director of 'Turboatom' Victor Subotin addressed audience: 'Dear friends, colleagues! First of all, on behalf of Directorate, I want to congratulate all of us on the Day of Machine-builder. We strive to maintain healthy spirit in healthy body of our team, so we do everything necessary that turbine constructors have opportunity to engage in sports. We are constantly improving our sports complex so you can practice volleyball, basketball, football and other sports. I wish you to show better results at competitions today and gain strength for new labor wins.'

Chairman of Trade Union Committee, Mykola Turchynov, said in his address that such measures unite collective: 'I am glad to welcome you at the Seventh Spartakiad, which united the best athletes of our enterprise. How cool it is that we have opportunity to meet outside the factory walls. This is indicator of healthy team. I wish victory to the strongest!'

Chairman of Trade Union of Machine Engineering Workers and Metal Workers of Ukraine Irina Yefremova expressed her congratulations: 'Friendly family of 'Turboatom' celebrates another sport holiday. Dear athletes! Participation in sports competitions will allow you to demonstrate power of spirit, will to victory. Sure, these features also help you in your professional life. I sincerely wish you that each of you won!'

Spartakiad program of this year included sports that have become traditional: athletics, table tennis, checkers, chess, arm wrestling, weight lifting, as well as team football and volleyball. This year's innovation has become additional sport discipline - triathlon and badminton. Everyone could take part in these sports competitions in order to test their own strengths. Competitions were off-pitch, and results were not taken into account during the final countdown. Nevertheless, turbine constructors liked innovations.

Already traditionally, in parallel with adult Spartakiad, a holiday was organized for children of turbine constructors. Sports competitions and entertainments were arranged by animators. Action was accompanied by inflammatory musical compositions. All present have received a lot of energy and joy. Children again were pleased, once again expressing great desire to come to next year feast.