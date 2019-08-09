Turboatom : “Turboatom” handed over the equipment of Dniepro-2 HPP to the customer

09.08.2019

In July 2019, JSC 'Turboatom' handed over a runner chamber for Dniepro-2 HPP (Ukraine) to the customer.

Specialists of the enterprise in the workshop of machining and welding production No. 72 handed over a chamber of the adjustable-blade runner of the ПЛ40-В-700 hydraulic turbine for Dniepro-2 HPP (station No. 14) to the customer's representatives. Now the equipment has been handed over for packaging and preparation for shipment.

At Dniepro-2 HPP, 8 hydraulic units are installed, including 2 vertical umbrella-type hydraulic units with a unit capacity of 104.5 MW (with adjustable-blade turbines, 107 MW) and 6 vertical umbrella-type hydraulic units with a unit capacity of 113.1 MW (with propeller turbines, 115 MW) produced by JSC 'Turboatom' (Kharkiv, Ukraine).

On November 22, 2017, JSC 'Turboatom' and PrJSC 'Ukrhydroenergo' signed a contract for the reconstruction of two hydraulic units (adjustable-blade turbines and generators) for the Dniepro-2 HPP. The implementation of the contract is scheduled until September 2021. This will increase the capacity of Ukrhydroenergo's hydroelectric power plants, increase the volume of electric energy production, extend the life of the company's hydropower equipment, and strengthen the reliability of the country's energy system as a whole.