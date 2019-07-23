Log in
TURBON AG

(TUR)
Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/23/2019 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Turbon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.07.2019 / 10:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: July 24, 2019 German: http://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/adhoc-news.aspx


23.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Turbon AG
Ruhrdeich 10
45525 Hattingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

845163  23.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Brückmann-Turbon Chairman-Management Board
Holger Stabenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hertrich Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Girolamo Cacciatore Member-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Kirsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURBON AG1.76%13
CANON INC6.62%30 123
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP28.77%20 181
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION13.73%5 544
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD28.93%4 817
KONICA MINOLTA INC7.85%4 724
