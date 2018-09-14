Log in
Turk Hava Yollari AO : 14.09.2018 - Public Disclosures - Traffic results for the period of January-August 2018

0
09/14/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

Traffic results for the period of August 2018 are as follows:

• During the period of August 2018 passengers carried increased by 2.4%, to 7.6 million passengers from 7.4 million passengers for the same period of 2017. Increase in number of passengers carried in domestic and international lines are 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

• Total L/F increased by 1,3 point to 85.6%, while international L/F increased by 1.1 point.

• RPK increased by 2.0% to 14.7 billion during the period of August 2018 from 14.4 billion for the same period of 2017. Increase in RPK in domestic and international lines are 3.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

• International-to-international transfer passengers increased by 1.2%.

• International Non-transit passengers increased by 3.4% compared to the period of August 2017.

• Cargo/Mail carried during the period of August 2018 increased by 20.8% to 117,655 tons from 97,417 tons in 2017.

• During the period of August 2018, the regional traffic results are as follows:

o Increase in RPK in Europe, Africa, Far East and N. America 7.3%, 4.9%, 3.2% and 3.1%.

o Increase in L/F in Africa, Far East, Domestic and N. America are 3.1 pt., 2.3 pt., 2.2 pt., and 2.1 pt.,

o Increase in passengers carried in Europe, Africa, N. America and Middle East are 7.2%, 5.2%, 2.7% and 2.5% respectively.

Traffic results for the period of January- August 2018 are as follows:

• During the period of January- August 2018 passengers carried increased by 13.1%, to 50.7 million passengers from 44.9 million passengers for the same period of 2017. Increase in number of passengers carried in domestic and international lines are 14.7% and 11.9%, respectively.

• International-to-international transfer passengers increased by 9.0%, compared to the same period of 2017.

• International Non-transit passengers increased by 15.5% compared to the period of January - August 2017.

• L/F increased by 3.4 point to 81.8%.

• ASK increased by 6.9% to 122.3 billion during the period of January- August 2018 from 114.3 billion for the same period of 2017. ASK in domestic lines increased by 12.1%, while ASK in international lines increased by 6.2%.

• RPK increased by 11.6% to 100.0 billion during the period of January- August 2018 from 89.6 billion for the same period of 2017. Increase in RPK in domestic and international lines are 14.4% and 11.1%, respectively.

• Number of landings (passenger aircraft) of 310,285 for the period of January-August 2017 increased by 7.5% to 333.670 in 2018.

• Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January- August 2018 increased by 25.5% to 897,521 tons from 714,875 tons in 2017.

• By the end of August 2018, number of aircraft went down to 326 from 329 of August 2017. While number of wide body aircraft increased to 92 from 90, number of narrow body aircraft decreased from 224 to 216 and cargo aircraft went up to 18 from 15.

Disclaimer

Turkish Airlines AO published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 13:12:05 UTC
