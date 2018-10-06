Turkcell : Aims to Reach 1 Billion App Download Worldwide in 3 Years

World’s first digital operator Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) is
taking a major step for the globalization of its digital services. Today
Turkcell’s portfolio covers BiP, a communication platform which has a
much broader range of features compared to its global counterparts,
music platform fizy, TV platform TV+, local search engine Yaani and many
other digital apps that serves to enrich its customers’ each minute.
Turkcell is growing as a digital operator, taking its experience in
Turkey to the countries where Turkcell Group operates and to the rest of
the region by increasing its global relevance through OTT products and
services. As one of the fastest growing telecom operator in the world
Turkcell now started global advertising campaign for increasing the
download numbers of its most popular app BiP worldwide.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181006005033/en/
Turkcell started global advertising campaign to increase the download numbers of its most popular app BiP worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu, in his remarks about this worldwide
advertising campaign, spoke as follows: “BiP, has been downloaded more
than 20 million times in Turkey and 5 million times ranging from Africa
to Antarctica, all over the world. Now we are accelerating our efforts
to expand BiP worldwide. With this global communication campaign, BiP
will be on the mobile agenda of the world. Today, including BiP, fizy,
TV+ and other Turkcell applications, we have reached 120 million
downloads. Our goal is to increase this figure to 1 billion within 3
years. To become the world’s one of the leading digital service
provider, we will continue to work hard on turning our way to create
digital experiences via best in class digital services.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181006005033/en/