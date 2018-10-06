Turkcell : Aims to Reach 1 Billion App Download Worldwide in 3 Years

World’s first digital operator Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) is taking a major step for the globalization of its digital services. Today Turkcell’s portfolio covers BiP, a communication platform which has a much broader range of features compared to its global counterparts, music platform fizy, TV platform TV+, local search engine Yaani and many other digital apps that serves to enrich its customers’ each minute. Turkcell is growing as a digital operator, taking its experience in Turkey to the countries where Turkcell Group operates and to the rest of the region by increasing its global relevance through OTT products and services. As one of the fastest growing telecom operator in the world Turkcell now started global advertising campaign for increasing the download numbers of its most popular app BiP worldwide.

Turkcell started global advertising campaign to increase the download numbers of its most popular app BiP worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu, in his remarks about this worldwide advertising campaign, spoke as follows: “BiP, has been downloaded more than 20 million times in Turkey and 5 million times ranging from Africa to Antarctica, all over the world. Now we are accelerating our efforts to expand BiP worldwide. With this global communication campaign, BiP will be on the mobile agenda of the world. Today, including BiP, fizy, TV+ and other Turkcell applications, we have reached 120 million downloads. Our goal is to increase this figure to 1 billion within 3 years. To become the world’s one of the leading digital service provider, we will continue to work hard on turning our way to create digital experiences via best in class digital services.”

