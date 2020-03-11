Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkcell : And ING Signed The Longest Average-maturity Corporate Green Loan Agreement of 50 Million Euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) and ING European Financial Services plc, %100 affiliate of ING in Turkey, have signed a ‘Green Loan’ agreement of 50 million Euros with a 5-year term. The transaction marks the longest average-maturity corporate finance deal in green loan format in Turkey. Turkcell, last year, had incorporated its sustainability approach into its financing activities with a 3-year term Sustainability Linked Loan of 50 million Euros. Likewise, ING was among the first six banks in Turkey to sign Principles for Responsible Banking thanks to its end-to-end sustainability approach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005556/en/

Turkcell and ING European Financial Services plc, %100 affiliate of ING in Turkey, have signed a ‘Green Loan’ agreement of 50 million Euros with a 5-year term. (Photo: Turkcell)

Turkcell and ING European Financial Services plc, %100 affiliate of ING in Turkey, have signed a ‘Green Loan’ agreement of 50 million Euros with a 5-year term. (Photo: Turkcell)

As part of the agreement, Turkcell will utilize the loan facility to finance its sustainable investments - such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, green digital services and green buildings - under the internationally recognized Green Loan Principles. The loan will be repaid at one go at the end of the 5-year term.

“We are diversifying our financing resources with sustainability focus”

Emphasizing Turkcell’s continued focus on sustainable financing alternatives, “Following the 3-year term Sustainability Linked Loan signed last year, we are now extending maturity further with this 5-year term Green Loan which will be used to finance our sustainable investments. We are proud to sign this corporate Green Loan facility which has the longest average-maturity in the country and diversifies our funding resources with sustainability focus. The Green Loan facility also stands out with its Euribor+1.95% annual interest cost. As we develop our business model with a sustainability approach, we care about sustainability as much as the cost of our financial activities,” says Osman Yilmaz, Turkcell CFO. “As a founding member of the CFO Taskforce initiative established by the UN Global Compact, we are working with other members towards identifying Sustainable Development Goals, encouraging sustainable investments and supporting the use of sustainable financing products.”

“We believe in the transformative force banking sector holds for transitioning into a sustainable world”

Stating that ING in Turkey will increasingly broaden its sustainable financing practices, “At ING Group, we believe in the transformative force banking sector holds for transitioning into a sustainable world. We put sustainability into practice on our business and on customer level to make long-term positive contribution to businesses and the society backed by our leading bank role,” says Aysegul Akay, Wholesale Banking Executive Vice President, at ING in Turkey. “ING Group is one of the 30 founding signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking, initiated by UNEP FI. As ING Group, we have provided 6.4 billion Euros worth of sustainable loans in 2019 which is more than doubled compared to 2018. As ING, we are one of the first 6 banks to commit to put Principles for Responsible Banking into practice in Turkey. Today, we are proud to sign the first corporate green loan agreement in Turkey with Turkcell.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
11:28aTURKCELL : And ING Signed The Longest Average-maturity Corporate Green Loan Agre..
BU
03:12aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of..
PU
03/10TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 10.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the End of the..
PU
03/04TURKCELL : 's Superbox Increased Subscriber Base 10 Times in 2019
BU
02/26TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : BiP Wins the Most Innovative App Award at the 202..
BU
02/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Change in ..
PU
02/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Capital In..
PU
02/20TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/12Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS - Huawei official
RE
02/11TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Prepayment..
PU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 535 M
EBIT 2020 6 411 M
Net income 2020 3 949 M
Debt 2020 9 026 M
Yield 2020 7,97%
P/E ratio 2020 7,38x
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 27 522 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,61  TRY
Last Close Price 13,37  TRY
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk Executive Vice President-Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 477
SOFTBANK CORP.0.80%66 315
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-3.62%36 639
CELLNEX TELECOM7.69%18 022
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 829
TELE2 AB (PUBL)0.96%9 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group