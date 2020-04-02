Log in
Turkcell : Files Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/02/2020 | 07:08am EDT

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2020. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/quarterly-results

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr and/or 0090 212 313 1888.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 597 M
EBIT 2020 6 421 M
Net income 2020 3 879 M
Debt 2020 9 449 M
Yield 2020 8,07%
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 25 350 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,50  TRY
Last Close Price 12,32  TRY
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.3 860
SOFTBANK CORP.0.37%60 563
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.59%31 908
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.0.00%17 542
SAFARICOM PLC-3.82%10 097
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-1.07%9 269
