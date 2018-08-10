Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 10.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Tax Investigation Report

Istanbul, Aug 10, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Tax Investigation Report

Pursuant to a limited tax investigation at our Company with respect to VAT and Special Communication Tax ("SCT") pertaining to financial years 2015 and 2016, we have been declared that no issues were identified to be criticized for 2015. However, Large Taxpayers Office made an additional request with respect to the taxation of applications included in some of the bundled offers and packages offered by our Company to its customers for financial year 2016 and imposed a tax assessment of TRY247.8 million in total, comprising TRY53.8 million in principal and TRY80.7 million penalty in relation to SCT, and TRY45.3 million in principal and TRY68.0 million penalty in relation to VAT.

In line with the relevant legislation and sector practice, our Company already pays all of its tax and legal obligations calculated over its complete line of services to the respective authorities. However, we understand that this additional tax assessment has been imposed due to the uncertainties in tax legislation and differences in interpretation.

Pursuant to the related legislation, Turkcell will seek its legal rights regarding this tax assessment.

For more information: Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1