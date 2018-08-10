Log in
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 10.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Tax Investigation Report

08/10/2018 | 09:25pm CEST

Istanbul, Aug 10, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Tax Investigation Report

Pursuant to a limited tax investigation at our Company with respect to VAT and Special Communication Tax ("SCT") pertaining to financial years 2015 and 2016, we have been declared that no issues were identified to be criticized for 2015. However, Large Taxpayers Office made an additional request with respect to the taxation of applications included in some of the bundled offers and packages offered by our Company to its customers for financial year 2016 and imposed a tax assessment of TRY247.8 million in total, comprising TRY53.8 million in principal and TRY80.7 million penalty in relation to SCT, and TRY45.3 million in principal and TRY68.0 million penalty in relation to VAT.

In line with the relevant legislation and sector practice, our Company already pays all of its tax and legal obligations calculated over its complete line of services to the respective authorities. However, we understand that this additional tax assessment has been imposed due to the uncertainties in tax legislation and differences in interpretation.

Pursuant to the related legislation, Turkcell will seek its legal rights regarding this tax assessment.

For more information: Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 19:24:04 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 20 381 M
EBIT 2018 4 355 M
Net income 2018 2 574 M
Debt 2018 8 866 M
Yield 2018 5,68%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 27 588 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,2  TRY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 814
BHARTI AIRTEL-30.85%22 347
MTN GROUP LIMITED-23.19%14 411
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 502
1&1 DRILLISCH-30.55%9 672
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%9 130
