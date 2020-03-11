Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 11.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Long Term Loan Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Istanbul, March 11, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Long Term Loan Agreement

Our company signed a green loan agreement of EUR50 million with ING European Financial Services Plc, a subsidiary of ING Bank A.Ş. The respective loan has a maturity of 5 years and its annual interest cost is Euribor+1.95%. The loan facility will be utilized to finance sustainable investments such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, green digital services and green buildings under the internationally recognized Green Loan Principles. The loan will be repaid at once at the end of the 5-year maturity term.

This loan agreement emphasizes our sustainability focus in addition to our key financing strategies of extending the average maturity and diversifying the sources of funding.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
03:12aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of..
PU
03/10TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 10.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the End of the..
PU
03/04TURKCELL : 's Superbox Increased Subscriber Base 10 Times in 2019
BU
02/26TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : BiP Wins the Most Innovative App Award at the 202..
BU
02/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Change in ..
PU
02/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Capital In..
PU
02/20TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/12Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS - Huawei official
RE
02/11TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Prepayment..
PU
02/04TURKCELL : Showcased Turkey's First 5G Live Broadcast
BU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 535 M
EBIT 2020 6 411 M
Net income 2020 3 949 M
Debt 2020 9 026 M
Yield 2020 7,97%
P/E ratio 2020 7,38x
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 27 522 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,61  TRY
Last Close Price 13,37  TRY
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk Executive Vice President-Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 477
SOFTBANK CORP.0.80%66 315
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-3.62%36 639
CELLNEX TELECOM7.69%18 022
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 829
TELE2 AB (PUBL)0.96%9 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group