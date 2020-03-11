Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 11.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Long Term Loan Agreement

Istanbul, March 11, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Long Term Loan Agreement

Our company signed a green loan agreement of EUR50 million with ING European Financial Services Plc, a subsidiary of ING Bank A.Ş. The respective loan has a maturity of 5 years and its annual interest cost is Euribor+1.95%. The loan facility will be utilized to finance sustainable investments such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, green digital services and green buildings under the internationally recognized Green Loan Principles. The loan will be repaid at once at the end of the 5-year maturity term.

This loan agreement emphasizes our sustainability focus in addition to our key financing strategies of extending the average maturity and diversifying the sources of funding.

