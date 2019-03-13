Log in
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 13.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

03/13/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

Istanbul, March 13, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased Eurobonds (XS1803215869) with a total nominal value of USD 1,000,000 at an average price of USD 90.625 totaling USD 930,900 on March 12, 2019.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:08:08 UTC
