Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 15.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Liquidation of Financell B.V., Our Subsidiary Incorporated in the Netherlands

Istanbul, August 15, 2018
Announcement Regarding the Liquidation of Financell B.V., Our Subsidiary Incorporated in the Netherlands
The liquidation process of Financell B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company incorporated in the Netherlands having a capital of USD 2,750,000 and which is non-operational since December 2015, has been completed as of August 14, 2018.
