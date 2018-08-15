Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 15.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Liquidation of Financell B.V., Our Subsidiary Incorporated in the Netherlands

Istanbul, August 15, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Liquidation of Financell B.V., Our Subsidiary Incorporated in the Netherlands

The liquidation process of Financell B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company incorporated in the Netherlands having a capital of USD 2,750,000 and which is non-operational since December 2015, has been completed as of August 14, 2018.

