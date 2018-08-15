Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (TCELL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 15.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Liquidation of Financell B.V., Our Subsidiary Incorporated in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:36am CEST

Istanbul, August 15, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Liquidation of Financell B.V., Our Subsidiary Incorporated in the Netherlands

The liquidation process of Financell B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company incorporated in the Netherlands having a capital of USD 2,750,000 and which is non-operational since December 2015, has been completed as of August 14, 2018.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
08:36aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 15.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Liquidatio..
PU
08/10TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 10.8.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Tax Invest..
PU
07/25TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/24TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 24.7.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Incorporat..
PU
07/23Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSyst..
AC
07/19TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 19.7.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Change in ..
PU
07/17TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 17.7.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
07/13TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 13.7.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Licensing ..
PU
07/13TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 13.7.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
07/12TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 12.7.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/13/2018) 
08/10Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri -14.2% on Turkey tariffs, lira drop 
08/10PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/10/2018) 
08/06Top 10 August WallStar Communication Services Gains Were Led By Telefonica, C.. 
07/30Turkcell Is Performing Well, While Turkey Wilts 
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 20 399 M
EBIT 2018 4 336 M
Net income 2018 2 574 M
Debt 2018 9 070 M
Yield 2018 6,00%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 27 258 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,0  TRY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 213
BHARTI AIRTEL-30.94%21 127
MTN GROUP LIMITED-25.16%13 720
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 251
1&1 DRILLISCH-29.91%9 494
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 924
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.