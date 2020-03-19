Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 19.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Istanbul, March 19, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased a total of 410,000 shares at a price range of TRY 12.09 - 12.25 with an average of TRY 12.18 totaling TRY 4,993,204 on March 19, 2020. With this transaction, the ratio of our shares in Company's capital has reached 0.768%.

The details of the transaction are listed below.

Nominal Ratio of Total Value of Nominal Ratio of Ratio of Total Voting Ratio of Nominal Net Nominal Shares Value of Shares Nominal Rights Shares Voting Transaction Value of Value of Owned At Shares Owned At Value of Owned At Owned At Rights Date Shares Transactions The Owned At The Shares Sold The The End of Owned At Purchased (TRY) Beginning The End of Beginning (TRY) Beginning Day (%) The End of (TRY) of Day Day (TRY) of Day (%) of Day (%) Day (%) (TRY) 19.03.2020 410,000 - 410,000 16,483,807 16,893,807 0.749% 0.749% 0.768% 0.768%

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1