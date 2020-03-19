Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 19.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Istanbul, March 19, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased a total of 410,000 shares at a price range of TRY 12.09 - 12.25 with an average of TRY 12.18 totaling TRY 4,993,204 on March 19, 2020. With this transaction, the ratio of our shares in Company's capital has reached 0.768%.

The details of the transaction are listed below.

Nominal

Ratio of

Total

Value of

Nominal

Ratio of

Ratio of

Total

Voting

Ratio of

Nominal

Net Nominal

Shares

Value of

Shares

Nominal

Rights

Shares

Voting

Transaction

Value of

Value of

Owned At

Shares

Owned At

Value of

Owned At

Owned At

Rights

Date

Shares

Transactions

The

Owned At

The

Shares Sold

The

The End of

Owned At

Purchased

(TRY)

Beginning

The End of

Beginning

(TRY)

Beginning

Day (%)

The End of

(TRY)

of Day

Day (TRY)

of Day (%)

of Day (%)

Day (%)

(TRY)

19.03.2020

410,000

-

410,000

16,483,807

16,893,807

0.749%

0.749%

0.768%

0.768%

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 21:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
05:02pTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 19.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
03/17TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 17.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
03/16TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 16.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Change in ..
PU
03/13TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 13.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond T..
PU
03/12TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 12.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Board of D..
PU
03/11TURKCELL : And ING Signed The Longest Average-maturity Corporate Green Loan Agre..
BU
03/11TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of..
PU
03/10TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 10.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the End of the..
PU
03/04TURKCELL : 's Superbox Increased Subscriber Base 10 Times in 2019
BU
02/26TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : BiP Wins the Most Innovative App Award at the 202..
BU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 602 M
EBIT 2020 6 422 M
Net income 2020 3 880 M
Debt 2020 9 449 M
Yield 2020 8,23%
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
P/E ratio 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 24 861 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,58  TRY
Last Close Price 12,08  TRY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.3 925
SOFTBANK CORP.0.00%63 712
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.35%31 111
CELLNEX TELECOM2.22%16 367
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 744
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-13.84%7 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group