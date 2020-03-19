Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 19.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Istanbul, March 19, 2020
Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions
Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased a total of 410,000 shares at a price range of TRY 12.09 - 12.25 with an average of TRY 12.18 totaling TRY 4,993,204 on March 19, 2020. With this transaction, the ratio of our shares in Company's capital has reached 0.768%.
The details of the transaction are listed below.
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal
|
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Value of
|
Nominal
|
Ratio of
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
Total
|
|
Voting
|
Ratio of
|
|
Nominal
|
Net Nominal
|
Shares
|
Value of
|
Shares
|
|
Nominal
|
Rights
|
Shares
|
Voting
|
Transaction
|
Value of
|
Value of
|
Owned At
|
Shares
|
Owned At
|
Value of
|
Owned At
|
Owned At
|
Rights
|
Date
|
Shares
|
Transactions
|
The
|
Owned At
|
The
|
Shares Sold
|
The
|
The End of
|
Owned At
|
|
Purchased
|
(TRY)
|
Beginning
|
The End of
|
Beginning
|
|
(TRY)
|
Beginning
|
Day (%)
|
The End of
|
|
(TRY)
|
|
of Day
|
Day (TRY)
|
of Day (%)
|
|
|
|
of Day (%)
|
|
Day (%)
|
|
|
|
|
(TRY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.03.2020
|
410,000
|
-
|
410,000
|
16,483,807
|
16,893,807
|
0.749%
|
0.749%
|
0.768%
|
0.768%
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Disclaimer
