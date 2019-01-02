Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 2.1.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Istanbul, January 02, 2019
Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions
Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our company purchased a total of 827,750 shares at a price range of TRY 11.89 - 12.24 with an average of TRY 12.08 totaling TRY 9,997,061 on December 31, 2018. With this transaction, the ratio of our shares in company's capital has reached 0.731%.
The details of the transaction are listed below.
|
Transaction
Date
|
Total Nominal Value of Shares Purchased
(TRY)
|
Total Nominal Value of Shares Sold
(TRY)
|
Net Nominal
Value of Transactions
(TRY)
|
Nominal Value of Shares Owned At
The Beginning of Day (TRY)
|
Nominal Value of Shares Owned At The End of Day (TRY)
|
Ratio of
Shares Owned At
The Beginning of Day (%)
|
Ratio of Voting Rights Owned At
The Beginning of Day (%)
|
Ratio of
Shares Owned At The End of Day (%)
|
Ratio of Voting Rights Owned At The End of Day (%)
|
31.12.2018
|
827,750
|
-
|
827,750
|
15,249,767
|
16,077,517
|
0.693%
|
0.693%
|
0.731%
|
0.731%
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
