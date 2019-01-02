Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 2.1.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Istanbul, January 02, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our company purchased a total of 827,750 shares at a price range of TRY 11.89 - 12.24 with an average of TRY 12.08 totaling TRY 9,997,061 on December 31, 2018. With this transaction, the ratio of our shares in company's capital has reached 0.731%.

The details of the transaction are listed below.

Transaction Date Total Nominal Value of Shares Purchased (TRY) Total Nominal Value of Shares Sold (TRY) Net Nominal Value of Transactions (TRY) Nominal Value of Shares Owned At The Beginning of Day (TRY) Nominal Value of Shares Owned At The End of Day (TRY) Ratio of Shares Owned At The Beginning of Day (%) Ratio of Voting Rights Owned At The Beginning of Day (%) Ratio of Shares Owned At The End of Day (%) Ratio of Voting Rights Owned At The End of Day (%) 31.12.2018 827,750 - 827,750 15,249,767 16,077,517 0.693% 0.693% 0.731% 0.731%

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

