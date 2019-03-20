Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

Istanbul, March 20, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased Eurobonds (XS1803215869) with a total nominal value of USD 1,000,000 at an average price of USD 91.250 totaling USD 938,278 on March 19, 2019.

