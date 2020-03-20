Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding lifecell LLC - 900 MHz Frequency License

Istanbul, March 20, 2020

Announcement Regarding lifecell LLC - 900 MHz Frequency License

The frequency band of our Company's fully owned subsidiary based in Ukraine, lifecell LLC ("lifecell"), in 900 MHz has been increased from 3.8 MHz to 5.6 MHz. These frequencies, which are currently being used for 2G services, will also be utilized for 4G services. Ukraine's National Telecommunications Authority ("NKRZI") opted not to hold a tender process and the license fee for lifecell was determined as UAH 121,176,000*. The license fee has been fully paid. The respective license will be effective as from July 1, 2020 for five years.

The license payment is denominated in UAH and is equivalent to US$ 4.6 million based on National

Bank of Ukraine's US$ / UAH rate of 26.27 as of March 19, 2020.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1