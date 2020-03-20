Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding lifecell LLC - 900 MHz Frequency License

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:43am EDT

Istanbul, March 20, 2020

Announcement Regarding lifecell LLC - 900 MHz Frequency License

The frequency band of our Company's fully owned subsidiary based in Ukraine, lifecell LLC ("lifecell"), in 900 MHz has been increased from 3.8 MHz to 5.6 MHz. These frequencies, which are currently being used for 2G services, will also be utilized for 4G services. Ukraine's National Telecommunications Authority ("NKRZI") opted not to hold a tender process and the license fee for lifecell was determined as UAH 121,176,000*. The license fee has been fully paid. The respective license will be effective as from July 1, 2020 for five years.

  1. The license payment is denominated in UAH and is equivalent to US$ 4.6 million based on National
    Bank of Ukraine's US$ / UAH rate of 26.27 as of March 19, 2020.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
03:43aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 20.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding lifecell LLC -..
PU
03/19TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 19.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
03/17TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 17.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-..
PU
03/16TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 16.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Change in ..
PU
03/13TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 13.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond T..
PU
03/12TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 12.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Board of D..
PU
03/11TURKCELL : And ING Signed The Longest Average-maturity Corporate Green Loan Agre..
BU
03/11TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of..
PU
03/10TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 10.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the End of the..
PU
03/04TURKCELL : 's Superbox Increased Subscriber Base 10 Times in 2019
BU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 602 M
EBIT 2020 6 422 M
Net income 2020 3 880 M
Debt 2020 9 449 M
Yield 2020 8,23%
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
P/E ratio 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 24 861 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,58  TRY
Last Close Price 12,08  TRY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.3 799
SOFTBANK CORP.0.00%62 995
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.35%32 418
CELLNEX TELECOM-0.91%15 681
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 685
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-12.73%7 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group