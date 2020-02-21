Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

Istanbul, February 21, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

The capital of our 100% owned subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 12,000,000. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888