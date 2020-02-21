Log in
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

02/21/2020 | 05:37am EST

Istanbul, February 21, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

The capital of our 100% owned subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 12,000,000. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:36:04 UTC
