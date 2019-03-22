Log in
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 22.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

03/22/2019 | 03:50am EDT

Istanbul, March 22, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased Eurobonds (XS1803215869) with a total nominal value of USD 2,000,000 at an average price of USD 91.500 totaling USD 1,882,844 on March 21, 2019.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 07:49:07 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 24 811 M
EBIT 2019 5 431 M
Net income 2019 3 462 M
Debt 2019 9 685 M
Yield 2019 7,02%
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
P/E ratio 2020 7,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capitalization 29 348 M
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,6  TRY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.5 372
BHARTI AIRTEL6.88%19 435
MTN GROUP LIMITED5.64%12 403
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 416
TELE2 AB14.43%9 672
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 830
