Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 22.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions

Istanbul, March 22, 2019
Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions
Within the scope of our Board of Directors' buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017, our Company purchased Eurobonds (XS1803215869) with a total nominal value of USD 2,000,000 at an average price of USD 91.500 totaling USD 1,882,844 on March 21, 2019.
