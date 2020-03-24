Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 24.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Resolution on Buy-back of Securities

Istanbul, March 24, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Resolution on Buy-back of Securities

Our Company's Board of Directors had resolved during the meetings dated July 27, 2016 and January 30, 2017 to determine the maximum fund amount to be utilized to buy-back our shares trading at Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., our American Depository Receipts (ADR) trading at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and to purchase Eurobonds of our Company as TRY300 million within the scope of the announcements of the Capital Markets Board dated July 21, 2016 and July 25, 2016.

Our Company's Board of Directors has now resolved to increase the respective maximum fund amount to TRY450 million to protect our investors against recent market volatility that originated mainly from COVID-19 virus and to support indicative value of our assets traded in capital markets taking also into consideration the announcement of Capital Markets Board dated March 23, 2020.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888