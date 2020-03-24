Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 24.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates

Istanbul, March 24, 2020
Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates
Our Company's Board of Directors approved the issuance of;
-
lease certificates in accordance with capital markets legislation by our wholly owned subsidiary
Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. through an asset leasing company based in Turkey, in
Turkish Lira terms, at an amount of up to TRY600 million, with maturities up to 12 months, in the domestic market, at one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors,
-
lease certificates in accordance with capital markets legislation by our wholly owned subsidiary
Kule Hizmet ve İşletmecilik A.Ş. through an asset leasing company based in Turkey, in Turkish
Lira terms, at an amount of up to TRY300 million, with maturities up to 12 months, in the domestic market, at one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors.
The respective issuances are subject to approval of Capital Markets Board.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 16:57:04 UTC