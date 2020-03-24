Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 24.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Prepayment of the Loan Agreement – Payment

Istanbul, March 24, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Prepayment of the Loan Agreement - Payment

As per our announcement dated February 11, 2020, our Company had decided to prepay the loan which is to mature on September 16, 2020 by performing the last two principal payments, which are due in June 2020 and September 2020 as per the credit agreement and which in total amount to EUR148.4 million and US$166.7 million, at once on March 23, 2020. The prepayment of the respective loan has been performed on March 23, 2020.

