TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 24.3.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Prepayment of the Loan Agreement – Payment

03/24/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Istanbul, March 24, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Prepayment of the Loan Agreement - Payment

As per our announcement dated February 11, 2020, our Company had decided to prepay the loan which is to mature on September 16, 2020 by performing the last two principal payments, which are due in June 2020 and September 2020 as per the credit agreement and which in total amount to EUR148.4 million and US$166.7 million, at once on March 23, 2020. The prepayment of the respective loan has been performed on March 23, 2020.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:07:03 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 602 M
EBIT 2020 6 422 M
Net income 2020 3 880 M
Debt 2020 9 449 M
Yield 2020 7,42%
P/E ratio 2020 7,51x
P/E ratio 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 27 552 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,53  TRY
Last Close Price 13,39  TRY
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 175
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.34%60 083
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.67%28 929
CELLNEX TELECOM-3.26%15 354
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 263
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-8.17%8 365
