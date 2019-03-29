Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Change in Management

Istanbul, March 29, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Change in Management

İlter Terzioğlu, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of Strategy of our Company, has decided to resign from his position, effective as of March 31, 2019. He will continue to serve as a board member of BeST, Beltower, and Inteltek and a member of Board of Trustees of Turkcell Foundation.

Ayşem Ertopuz, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions of our Company, has decided to resign from her position, effective as of March 31, 2019.

We thank Mr. Terzioğlu and Mrs. Ertopuz for their valuable contributions to our Company, and wish them every success in their future careers.

