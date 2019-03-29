Log in
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Change in Management

0
03/29/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Istanbul, March 29, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Change in Management

İlter Terzioğlu, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of Strategy of our Company, has decided to resign from his position, effective as of March 31, 2019. He will continue to serve as a board member of BeST, Beltower, and Inteltek and a member of Board of Trustees of Turkcell Foundation.

Ayşem Ertopuz, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions of our Company, has decided to resign from her position, effective as of March 31, 2019.

We thank Mr. Terzioğlu and Mrs. Ertopuz for their valuable contributions to our Company, and wish them every success in their future careers.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 20:26:09 UTC
About