Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the China Development Bank Loan Agreement

Istanbul, March 29, 2019

Announcement Regarding the China Development Bank Loan Agreement

Our Company utilized USD 225 million and EUR 35 million of loans with October 2026 maturity as part of the loan agreement with China Development Bank (CDB), details of which were disclosed in our announcements dated September 29, 2015 and March 5, 2018.

