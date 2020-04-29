Log in
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.4.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Appointment to Management (Marketing)

04/29/2020

Istanbul, April 29, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Appointment to Management (Marketing)

Mr. Fatih Alper Ergenekon has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Marketing of our Company. He has assumed this role in acting position to date.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 19:27:05 UTC
