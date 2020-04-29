Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.4.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Appointment to Management (Marketing)

Istanbul, April 29, 2020
Announcement Regarding the Appointment to Management (Marketing)
Mr. Fatih Alper Ergenekon has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Marketing of our Company. He has assumed this role in acting position to date.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
