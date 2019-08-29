Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.8.2019 | Announcement Regarding Our Subsidiary İnteltek

Istanbul, August 29, 2019
Announcement Regarding Our Subsidiary İnteltek
The contract between our Company's 55% owned subsidiary İnteltek İnternet Teknoloji Yatırım ve Danışmanlık Ticaret A.Ş. and Spor Toto Teşkilat Başkanlığı has ended as of August 28, 2019 pursuant to our announcement dated February 28, 2019.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
1
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC