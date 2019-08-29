Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 29.8.2019 | Announcement Regarding Our Subsidiary İnteltek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Istanbul, August 29, 2019

Announcement Regarding Our Subsidiary İnteltek

The contract between our Company's 55% owned subsidiary İnteltek İnternet Teknoloji Yatırım ve Danışmanlık Ticaret A.Ş. and Spor Toto Teşkilat Başkanlığı has ended as of August 28, 2019 pursuant to our announcement dated February 28, 2019.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
08:41aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 29.8.2019 | Announcement Regarding Our Subsidiary..
PU
08/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.8.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Revision o..
PU
08/12TURKCELL : brings eCall to Turkey
BU
08/06CORRECTING AND REPLACING : Turkcell Hits 2.283Gbps Over 5G-enabled Smartphone
BU
08/05TURKCELL : Offers Super Pack for Sports Fans Exclusive to Super Cup 2019
BU
07/31TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 31.7.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Dividend D..
PU
07/31TURKCELL : Iletisim Hizmetleri Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/25TURKCELL : 's Data-Driven Digital Transformation Journey Serves as a Model in th..
BU
07/22TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : Turkey's 4.5G Mobile Antennas Produced by ASELSAN..
BU
07/18TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : to Train Low-Income Women in Turkey
DJ
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 25 194 M
EBIT 2019 5 338 M
Net income 2019 3 191 M
Debt 2019 10 182 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 8,04x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 25 278 M
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,05  TRY
Last Close Price 12,34  TRY
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 354
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%67 583
BHARTI AIRTEL21.41%24 729
CELLNEX TELECOM74.67%12 184
MTN GROUP LIMITED14.54%11 876
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group