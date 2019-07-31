Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.7.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Dividend Distribution Proposal

Istanbul, July 31, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Dividend Distribution Proposal

In line with our Company's dividend policy approved during the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on March 26, 2015, our Company's Board of Directors has taken the decision to submit the proposal on the distribution of our Company's dividend in a gross amount of TRY 1,010,000,000 which corresponds to approximately 50% of Company's net distributable profit for the fiscal year 2018 and equivalent of a gross dividend of TRY 0.4590909 (net TRY 0.3902273) per ordinary share with a nominal value of TRY 1 to the shareholders within the scope of the principles set forth in the legislation and in four equal installments as of 22 October 2019, 17 December 2019, 14 January 2020 and 17 March 2020, to the discussion and approval of the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders for fiscal year 2018, according to the dividend distribution table, which has been prepared for the related fiscal year.

Herewith enclosed are the details of the dividend distribution proposal decision taken, the dividend distribution table and dividend per share.

Proposed Gross Cash Dividend per Ordinary Share with a nominal value of TRY 1 (TRY)

First Installment Second Installment Third Installment Fourth Installment Total 0.1147727 0.1147727 0.1147727 0.1147728 0.4590909

Proposed Net Cash Dividend per Ordinary Share with a nominal value of TRY 1 (TRY)

First Installment Second Installment Third Installment Fourth Installment Total 0.0975568 0.0975568 0.0975568 0.0975569 0.3902273 Proposed Cash Dividend Date First Installment Second Installment Third Installment Fourth Installment 22.10.2019 17.12.2019 14.01.2020 17.03.2020

Note: The gross cash dividend per ordinary share with a nominal value of TRY 1 in each installment will exactly be TRY 0.1147727 (net TRY 0.0975568). However, this cannot be stated as such in the above tables which are part of Public Disclosure Platform disclosure due to technical reasons. In total the gross cash dividend per ordinary share with a nominal value of TRY 1 is TRY 0.4590909 (net TRY 0.3902273).

Notice: Please note that the payment of the dividend described above is contingent upon our AGM being duly convened and on obtaining a favorable vote from our shareholders at such meeting.

