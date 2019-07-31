Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.7.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Dividend Distribution Proposal
0
07/31/2019 | 01:25pm EDT
Istanbul, July 31, 2019
Announcement Regarding the Dividend Distribution Proposal
In line with our Company's dividend policy approved during the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on March 26, 2015, our Company's Board of Directors has taken the decision to submit the proposal on the distribution of our Company's dividend in a gross amount of TRY 1,010,000,000 which corresponds to approximately 50% of Company's net distributable profit for the fiscal year 2018 and equivalent of a gross dividend of TRY 0.4590909 (net TRY 0.3902273) per ordinary share with a nominal value of TRY 1 to the shareholders within the scope of the principles set forth in the legislation and in four equal installments as of 22 October 2019, 17 December 2019, 14 January 2020 and 17 March 2020, to the discussion and approval of the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders for fiscal year 2018, according to the dividend distribution table, which has been prepared for the related fiscal year.
Herewith enclosed are the details of the dividend distribution proposal decision taken, the dividend distribution table and dividend per share.
Proposed Gross Cash Dividend per Ordinary Share with a nominal value of TRY 1 (TRY)
First Installment
Second Installment
Third Installment
Fourth Installment
Total
0.1147727
0.1147727
0.1147727
0.1147728
0.4590909
Proposed Net Cash Dividend per Ordinary Share with a nominal value of TRY 1 (TRY)
First Installment
Second Installment
Third Installment
Fourth Installment
Total
0.0975568
0.0975568
0.0975568
0.0975569
0.3902273
Proposed Cash Dividend Date
First Installment
Second Installment
Third Installment
Fourth Installment
22.10.2019
17.12.2019
14.01.2020
17.03.2020
Note: The gross cash dividend per ordinary share with a nominal value of TRY 1 in each installment will exactly be TRY 0.1147727 (net TRY 0.0975568). However, this cannot be stated as such in the above tables which are part of Public Disclosure Platform disclosure due to technical reasons. In total the gross cash dividend per ordinary share with a nominal value of TRY 1 is TRY 0.4590909 (net TRY 0.3902273).
Notice: Please note that the payment of the dividend described above is contingent upon our AGM being duly convened and on obtaining a favorable vote from our shareholders at such meeting.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
ANNEX: Board of Directors Dividend Distribution Proposal
The Board of Directors of the Company decided to distribute an aggregate dividend TRY 1,010,000,000- which corresponds to approximately 50% of Turkcell's net distributable income pertaining to year 2018 to be paid in cash to our shareholders within the below conditions explained hereunder as part of the resolution:
As a result of the activities of our Company, pertaining to the period between January 1,
2018 and December 31, 2018, our Company's profit, calculated according to the consolidated financial statements, which were audited independently in accordance with the Capital Markets Board Communiqué numbered II-14.1, named "Communiqué Regarding the Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" is TRY 2,516,545,524- and the commercial profit calculated according to the provisions of Turkish Commercial Code is TRY 766,758,644-,
TRY 2,021,064,152- after tax profit calculated according to the consolidated financial statements shall be taken as the basis for dividend distribution in accordance with
"Capital Markets Board Dividend Guide" which was published on 27 January 2014,
As the ceiling designated in the Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) for first legal reserve has been reached by our company; no first legal reserve set aside,
TRY 2,021,064,152- is the distributable dividend of the Company, pertaining to year 2018 and TRY 2,197,384,773- calculated by adding TRY 176,320,621- which is the aggregate amount of the donations made during the year, to the above mentioned amount shall be taken as the first dividend basis,
In accordance with the provisions declared in Capital Markets Board ("CMB") Communiqué Serial: II-19.1 on "Dividends", clauses set in the article of association of our company and the dividend distribution policy that was approved during the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of our Company held on March 26th, 2015; TRY 439,476,955-, which is 20% of the first dividend basis, amounting to TRY 2,197,384,773- shall be distributed as the first cash dividend and the secondary reserve amounting to TRY 90,000,000- shall be separated from the rest of the net distributable current year profit,
The total amount of TRY 1,010,000,000- which shall be distributed in cash, shall be distributed from statutory previous year's profit.
The withholding tax deductions shall be applicable on the amount to be distributed in cash, TRY 1,010,000,000- as mentioned hereinabove,
In this respect, gross amount of TRY 0.4590909- shall be distributed to our shareholders for each share, having a nominal value of TRY 1 - (One Turkish Lira), and hence the aggregate gross amount of dividend distribution shall be TRY 1,010,000,000-
.
TRY 921,064,152- which is the remaining of the 2018 year's distributable profit after the cash dividend distribution shall be :
Regarded as previous year's profit and set aside within the Company,
The withholding tax deductions shall be applicable on the amount, which is set aside as 2018 fiscal year's profit, in case such amount shall be subject to redistribution.
TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. 2018 DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TABLE (TL)
1)
Paid / Issued Capital
2,200,000,000
2)
Total Legal Reserves (in accordance with statutory records)
1,577,763,533
If there is information about privilege in dividend distribution in accordance with the Articles of Association
According to
DISTRIBUTION OF THE PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
According to CMB
Statutory Records
(SR)
3)
Profit for the period
2,516,545,524
766,758,644
4)
Tax (-)
495,481,372
5)
Net Profit for the period (=)
(3-4)
2,021,064,152
(3-4)
766,758,644
6)
Prior Years' Loses (-)
-
-
7)
Primary Legal Reserves (-)
((5SR-6SR)*0.05)
-
((5SR-6SR)*0.05)
-
8)
NET DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT (=)
(5-6-7)
2,021,064,152
(5-6-7)
766,758,644
9)
Donations made during the year
176,320,621
Net distributable profit including donations that is
10)
the base of calculation of first dividend
(8+9)
2,197,384,773
11)
First Dividend
439,476,955
-Cash
b
-Cash
(10*the minimum
439,476,955
c
-Share
rate determined by
-Total
the CMB)
439,476,955
Amount of the
dividend for
privileged
shareholders in
accordance with
the articles of
12) Dividend paid to preference shares
Association
Dividends paid to Board Members, employees and
etc.
14)
Dividend paid to Redeemed Share Owners
15)
Secondary Dividend
570,523,045
((11+12+13+14+15)-
16)
Secondary Legal Reserves
(1*0.05))/10
90,000,000
17)
Status Reserves
18)
Special Reserves
8-
(11a+12+13+14+16+17+18
19)
EXTRA ORDINARY RESERVES (*)
)
921,064,152
Other Distributable Sources
-Prior years' profits (**)
-
1,010,000,000
-Extra Ordinary Reserves
-Other Distributable Reserves in
accordance with legislation and Articles of
Association
TRY 921,064,152- which is the remaining of the 2018 year's distributable profit after the cash dividend distribution made, shall be regarded as previous year's profit in CMB records, (**) Pertaining to the period between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, our Company's profit calculated according to the consolidated financial statements, which were audited independently in accordance with the"Communiqué Regarding the Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" the total amount of TRY 1,010,000,000, which shall be distributed in cash from statutory previous year's profit
(***) Dividend regarding to buy-back shares are recorded in free reserves at statutory accounts.
INFORMATION ON DIVIDEND PAY OUT RATIO(1)
INFORMATION ON DIVIDEND PER SHARE
Group
TOTAL DIVIDEND
DIVIDEND FOR A SHARE WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF 1 TL
AMOUNT (TRY)
AMOUNT (TRY)
RATIO (%)
GROSS
A
B
TOTAL
1,010,000,000
0.4590909
45.91
There are no groups of shares in Our Company. Witholding tax will be applied on distributed gross dividend in
accordance with applicable tax regulations on the distribution date.
NET
A
B
TOTAL
858,500,000
0.3902273
39.02
There are no groups of shares in Our Company. Witholding tax will be applied on distributed gross dividend in
accordance with applicable tax regulations on the distribution date.
RATIO OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TO THE NET DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT INCLUDING DONATIONS
GROSS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION
RATIO OF GROSS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TO THE NET DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT INCLUDING
AMOUNT (TRY)
DONATIONS (%)
1,010,000,000
45.96
(1) Group shares will be disclosed separately if there exists any privileged shares
