TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 5.2.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates

02/05/2019 | 03:59am EST

Istanbul, February 5, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates

Our Company's Board of Directors approved issuance of management agreement based lease certificates in accordance with capital markets legislation by our wholly owned subsidiary

Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. through an Asset Leasing Company in the domestic market, in

Turkish Lira terms, at an amount of up to TRY500 million, with maturities up to 12 months, at one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors.

For more information: Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 08:58:10 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 21 238 M
EBIT 2018 4 744 M
Net income 2018 2 066 M
Debt 2018 12 476 M
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 14,45
P/E ratio 2019 9,19
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 32 098 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,1  TRY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.6 157
BHARTI AIRTEL-0.21%17 441
MTN GROUP LIMITED-3.00%12 475
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 186
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 850
TELE2 AB0.27%8 607
