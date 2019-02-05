Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 5.2.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates

Istanbul, February 5, 2019

Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates

Our Company's Board of Directors approved issuance of management agreement based lease certificates in accordance with capital markets legislation by our wholly owned subsidiary

Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. through an Asset Leasing Company in the domestic market, in

Turkish Lira terms, at an amount of up to TRY500 million, with maturities up to 12 months, at one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors.

