Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 5.2.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates

Istanbul, February 5, 2019
Announcement Regarding the Decision to Issue Lease Certificates
Our Company's Board of Directors approved issuance of management agreement based lease certificates in accordance with capital markets legislation by our wholly owned subsidiary
Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. through an Asset Leasing Company in the domestic market, in
Turkish Lira terms, at an amount of up to TRY500 million, with maturities up to 12 months, at one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors.
For more information: Turkcell Investor Relations investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
