Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : BiP Wins the Most Innovative App Award at the 2020 GLOMOs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:29am EST

BiP, the life and communication platform of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), is awarded at the 2020 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. BiP has received the ‘Most Innovative Mobile App’ award under ‘Connected Consumer Category’ with its built-in real-time translation service available in more than 100 languages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005554/en/

BiP has received the ‘Most Innovative Mobile App’ award under ‘Connected Consumer Category’ with its built-in real-time translation service available in more than 100 languages at the 2020 GLOMOs. (Photo: Turkcell)

BiP has received the ‘Most Innovative Mobile App’ award under ‘Connected Consumer Category’ with its built-in real-time translation service available in more than 100 languages at the 2020 GLOMOs. (Photo: Turkcell)

The Glomo Awards recognizes pioneership and excellence in the mobile world for 25 years. This year, over 40 projects and services were awarded under various categories.

Highlighting that Turkcell constantly expands what users can do on its digital services, “As the only Turkish company awarded this year, we are honoured to receive the ‘Most Innovative Mobile App’ award at the 2020 Glomo Awards with BiP’s built-in real-time translation service,” says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. “BiP now knows more than 100 languages providing users seamless conversation experience. Removing the language barrier, BiP proves the positive impact of mobile technology in providing better connectivity and creating better value. Turkcell’s R&D engineers will continue to add unique features to BiP and Turkcell’s other digital services and help users do more.”

BiP: Most Innovative Mobile Application at the Global Mobile Awards

BiP, downloaded by 43M users all over the world and the most downloaded national application in Turkey, has achieved an increase in penetration across 8 operators serving in 33 countries. Offering more than instant messaging and communication, BiP provides more than 250 digital services for public enterprises from municipalities to pharmacies, for daily needs from easily transferring money to flight check-in. Turkey’s life and communication platform BiP offers HD-quality group video call with up to 10 people along with instant messaging and voice call features. Also, BiP offers real-time translation service in more than 100 languages and enables users to have two cell numbers on the same device which brings communication to another level. BiP recently announced superior features to its global alternatives such as Dark Mode, Personalized Menu; and BiP Emergency Button that enables customers to share their location and status with one click in case of emergency. BiP developed the Multicloud infrastructure, which aims to increase penetration in global markets with data localization. Using BiP Multicloud technology, the operators can design their own digital communication app via BiP infrastructure. This enables operators to safely store their communication data inside their country, and customize their apps by changing the brand, app logo and creating their local services. Users (BiP or customized apps working on this infrastructure) have the chance to continue seamless communication with each other if they prefer. BiP Multicloud offers a great opportunity for operators and companies with its app customization and data protection features. The corporates can communicate inside their company throughout a secure, national app which is customized with the BiP Multicloud technology; and this helps keeping the national data in their countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
09:29aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : BiP Wins the Most Innovative App Award at the 202..
BU
02/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Change in ..
PU
02/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Capital In..
PU
02/20TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/12Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS - Huawei official
RE
02/11TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 11.2.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Prepayment..
PU
02/04TURKCELL : Showcased Turkey's First 5G Live Broadcast
BU
01/15TURKCELL : Announces Artificial Intelligence Principles
BU
01/15TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 15.1.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Signing of..
PU
2019TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 31.12.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Tax Inves..
PU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 28 355 M
EBIT 2020 6 299 M
Net income 2020 3 986 M
Debt 2020 9 621 M
Yield 2020 7,57%
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
P/E ratio 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 29 992 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,61  TRY
Last Close Price 14,57  TRY
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Independent Chairman
Osman Yilmaz Executive Vice President-Finance
Serkan Ozturk Executive Vice President-Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.4 890
SOFTBANK CORP.0.71%63 745
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.82%40 647
CELLNEX TELECOM23.82%19 906
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 843
TELE2 AB (PUBL)9.09%10 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group