TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : GSMA Recognizes Turkcell for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

0
02/25/2019 | 10:33am EST

As the mobile industry gathers in Barcelona, the GSMA recognized Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), for his contribution to the mobile industry with the GSMA’s ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award’ for 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005675/en/

The GSMA recognized Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell, for his contribution to the mobile industry wit ...

The GSMA recognized Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell, for his contribution to the mobile industry with the GSMA's 'Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award' for 2019. (Credits: GSMA)

The recognition came as a result of Turkcell’s successful incorporation of digital into its business models under Terzioglu’s leadership and the company’s focus on using technology for social good and humanitarian development.

Terzioglu received the award from GSMA Chairman Stéphane Richard during the ceremony attended by Prince Felipe, the King of Spain.

In his acceptance speech, Terzioglu thanked the GSMA and fellow operators. “It is a privilege to be a part of an industry that can make such a significant difference in the lives of the people it serves and in the wellbeing of our planet. The evolution of technology empowers us even further and we, as the mobile operators, need to be at the forefront of this transformation. We will continue to use our technology to the benefit of those who need it the most and who can change their lives with it, and I am confident that we will be in good company of our fellow mobile operators.”

Stéphane Richard, GSMA Chairman, presented the award to Kaan Terzioglu and said: “Turkcell’s growth and digital transformation in the last two years, and their financial results, are testament to Kaan Terzioglu’s foresight, skill and knowledge.” He added: “Additionally, Kaan has been a champion for refugees and displaced people, driving the message that technology is not a luxury but a ‘must-have.’ I am personally very pleased to recognize this tremendous work by Kaan Terzioglu – an astute and inspirational businessman who has never been one to shy away from promoting the social responsibility of all businesses and who has ensured Turkcell leads by example.”

Kaan Terzioglu, member of the GSMA Board and also serving on the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation Board, has transformed Turkcell into a digital operator moving the company beyond being merely an infrastructure provider by combining its telecom and OTT abilities. With its DO1440 strategy, Turkcell aims to deliver value for every minute of every day while focusing on growth of the economy, digitalization of other industries and using cutting edge technology for humanitarian purposes.

www.DigitalOperator1440.com


© Business Wire 2019
