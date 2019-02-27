Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Moldcell's Digital Transformation Journey Started with Lifecell Digital Services

After the First International Partnership of Lifecell, Demand for Its Services Has Expanded Worldwide

At the press conference held at the Mobile World Congress 2019, Lifecell shared its achievements after announcing its new approach to the telecom sector last year. As the first telecom operator to use DO1440 strategy outside Turkey, Moldcell shares the same vision with Lifecell and continues to digitalize its services and processes.

Lifecell Chairman Kaan Terzioglu and Moldcell's CEO Barkin Secen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. (Photo: Turkcell)

Lifecell DO vision and strategy 1440 changed the direction of the telecommunication industry by combining its telecom and OTT abilities. The 1440 strategy increases the interaction a telecom operator has with its customers to 1440 minutes in a day and provides the best digital experience to customers with digital services.

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) is the first telecom operator to implement 1440 strategy and transform itself to the world’s first Digital Operator. This move has brought 49% bi-annual cumulative growth in its revenue and 90.2% bi-annual growth in its EBITDA over the past two years (as of the end of Q4 2018) and with these results the company has become the world’s fastest growing operator in last 3 years.

Lifecell’s digital services were introduced to Moldova following the partnership announced in 2017, and Moldcell holds an important position in Lifecell’s partnerships as the first operator of Lifecell’s digital export.

Moldcell Captured Digital Growth with Lifecell’s digital services

At the press conference held in Barcelona, Lifecell Chairman Kaan Terzioglu shared the progress Lifecell made within the past year: “Just a year ago, at this same booth we said that we would be launching the ‘digital export era’ and opened up our digital model to the world. In our meetings, operators all around the world recognized the need for the 1440 strategy. Within a year, Moldcell has shown a visionary approach and chosen Lifecell’s digital services. Today 9 operators in 3 different continents, have started to implement the 1440 strategy - already proven to be successful in 6 countries. Moldcell chose Lifecell to further expand its current digital services in 2017. The partnership with Moldcell is the first of many digital exports Lifecell has realized. Through the partnership Moldcell captured digital growth with Lifecell’s digital services as a digital operator that contributes to the digital economy in its country.”

Moldcell’s CEO, Barkin Secen, stated that the partnership between Moldcell and Lifecell is set to continue and added: “It was a great experience to share Lifecell’s digital journey. The life and communication platform BiP has been a game changer for the telecommunication industry.”

Continuing his words with a global foresight, Terzioglu stated: “As Industry 4.0 approaches, telecom operators have the potential to leverage the transformation of industries like health, entertainment, education and transportation. This is only possible through becoming a ‘digital operator’. Operators have to offer services that customers truly need. Otherwise they will not move beyond being merely infrastructure providers.”

“Our transformation started four years ago and now – by following the 1440 strategy - we have become the world’s first digital operator. We added our telecom and OTT abilities on top of our mobile and fixed infrastructure. We have launched digital services that outperformed their global rivals: BiP, fizy, TV+, Lifebox, Okudo, Paycell, Digital Operator and Yaani. Not all operators have the resources, time or expertise to realize this. This is why we transfer our global experience and know-how in digital transformation to operators all around the world.”

DO1440: The Strategy Behind Lifecell’s Success Story

“Telecom operators have 32 minutes of customer interaction daily, while we started our journey to be with our customers 1440 minutes in a day,” Lifecell Chairman Kaan Terzioglu stated. “We have the most concise vision, DO: Digital Operator, and strategy: 1440. Our vision, digital operator, allows us to offer digital services that offer the best customer experience and our strategy enables us to be with our customers for 1440 minutes in a day. Lifecell made DO1440 available to all operators in the last year.”

About Lifecell-Moldcell Partnership

Moldcell, the first partner of Lifecell outside Turkey, and Lifecell decided to bring their telecom abilities together with an agreement signed in 2017. Through Lifecell’s digital services, Moldcell offered a better experience to its customers in Moldova. Moldcell offers the communication and life platform BiP and digital publishing app Lifebox to its customers.

