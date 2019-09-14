Log in
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : The GSMA Hosted Turkcell CEO

0
09/14/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Murat Erkan yesterday visited the GSMA London Office to meet Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA and attend the GSMA staff meeting. During his speech Turkcell CEO covered the current challenges in the telecommunications industry, Turkcell’s 5G and digital transformation efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190914005020/en/

Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan yesterday visited the GSMA London Office to meet Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA and attend the GSMA staff meeting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Emphasizing 5G’s role in contributing to fast-growing digital economy in Turkey, “We collectively move towards an era where telecom operators will become the center of building and contributing to the digital economy by fostering digital transformation across all verticals,” said Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. “As 5G holds the key to this transformation, our collaboration with the GSMA will have an immense part in preparing for commercial 5G in Turkey.”

“As the world’s first digital operator, Turkcell’s experience in digital transformation helped build a distinct framework for Turkey’s digital economy. Our digital operator strategy builds on this approach backed by our strong and resilient infrastructure. We will continue to serve with Turkcell’s unique consumer-facing digital solutions and services, digital business solutions, and tech-fin solutions that put customers first.”

“It was our privilege to have Murat Erkan join us today and share his unique perspective of the challenges and opportunities facing the mobile industry. It was particularly opportune because today marked the internal launch of our industry-wide Climate Action Roadmap. This unprecedented, collaborative action by the mobile industry to tackle the climate emergency, demonstrates how the private sector can show leadership and responsibility in addressing one of the gravest challenges facing our planet. Turkcell were amongst the first mobile operators to sign up to this global initiative, so to have Murat Erkan here for the launch presentation to all our staff was fantastic,” said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA.

Murat Erkan will attend the MWC19 Los Angeles Board Meeting after recent appointment of Erkan to the GSMA Board for the 2019-2020 term.


© Business Wire 2019
