Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Turkey's Search Engine Yaani Introduces Navigation and E-mail Services

Developed by digital operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL),
Turkey’s search engine Yaani announced new services at Mobile World
Congress (MWC) 2019. With ever-increasing usage, Yaani users conduct 3
million search queries daily since the launch in 2017. Turkcell,
following the 1440 strategy, launched Yaani and enhanced it with new
services to meet users’ needs, and soon Yaani will do more for you with
two new services: Yaani E-mail and Yaani Navigation.
At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Turkey’s search engine Yaani announced two new services: Yaani E-mail and Yaani Navigation. (Credit: Turkcell)
‘Customer experience is our top priority’
Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu considers new services as part of Turkcell’s
larger effort to provide customers greater value throughout the day in
alignment with the 1440 strategy. “As we design services and features
relevant to our customers’ lives, and provide the best customer
experience, the demand for our digital products and services continue to
increase. Users appreciate the value they obtain from Yaani with 3
million search queries conducted daily. Now on top of that, we are
adding e-mail and navigation services to Turkey’s search engine, and
with that we are certain that Yaani will make a difference.”
DO it safely with Yaani E-mail and DO it accurately with Yaani
Navigation
Yaani E-mail service will take a more focused approach to provide the
best customer experience and will be integrated with Turkcell services.
Yaani E-mail will be available for both corporate and individual
customers. On top of it, for simple and seamless login experience, Fast
Login will be used as an authentication mechanism.
Equipped with
the most accurate maps and latest technology, Yaani Navigation service
will indicate users the most accurate results and routes, and save
drivers time with its traffic density program integration.
The data
of Yaani E-mail and Yaani Navigation users will be stored at Turkcell
data centers, which makes Yaani safer in terms of personal privacy.
Yaani is available on iOS Store, Android Store and on browsers.
